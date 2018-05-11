Fort Wayne weekend events, May 11 – 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Bootcamp Fridays at Parkview Field – Friday, May 11 @ 11-11:45 a.m.

Meet at the front entrance of the Central Branch YMCA at 10:55 a.m. and jog down to Parkview Field to join in a 45-minute bootcamp class.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Police Officer Memorial Ceremony – Friday, May 11 @ 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Attend the 16th Annual Memorial Ceremony to honor the Law Enforcement Officers who have given their lives in the line of duty for the citizens of Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Admission: Free

Location: Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial, 1001 N. Wells Street

Visitors Center Open House 2018 – Friday, May 11 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week by visiting the Visitors Center. Meet the staff and see what they’re promoting in Fort Wayne this year. Also enjoy free DeBrand samples, spin the wheel to win Fort Wayne prizes and find special deals on local merchandise. The center is pet-friendly, and free treats will be provided to the first 10 pups to enter the door.

Admission: Free

Location: Visit Fort Wayne, 927 S. Harrison Street

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – Friday, May 11 @ 3-8 p.m.

Celebrating 9 years of serving the Fort Wayne community with fresh local produce, the market will continue to provide area residents with food, local arts and crafts.

Admission: Free

Location: The Parking Lot, 1936 W. Main Street

Bad Advice – Friday, May 11 @ 7-10 p.m.

Watch Bad Advice this Friday at Flashback Live.

Admission: $5

Location: Flashback Live, 4201 Wells Street

RiFF RaFF at ELECTRIC SPRING 2018 – Friday, May 11 @ 7 p.m. – Midnight

ELECTRIC SPRING returns to Headwaters Park this Friday, featuring RiFF RaFF, DJ Dub Knight, DJ DannyB, Adam Murphy, DJ Ruckus and three celebrity YouTube performers. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Admission: N/A

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Project Ballet’s Spring Concert – Friday, May 11 @ 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 @ 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

The concert features 70 dancers ages 6-18 in ten works. Each performance runs approximately 90 minutes and features a different cast.

Admission: $20 adults, $15 kids 12 years and under

Location: First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street

WHEN I GROW UP: Three Rivers Music Theatre Cabaret Series – Friday, May 11 @ 7:30 and Saturday, May 12 @ 7:30

Celebrate the Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy Students this weekend, featuring the Itty Bitty Ballet Class (Ages 3-5); Junior Musical Theatre Company (Grades 1-4); Elite Musical Theatre Company (Grades 5-8); Senior Dance Company & Senior Musical Theatre Company (Grades 9-12).

Admission: $15 General Admission, $10 students

Location: Three Rivers Music Theatre, 212 Pearl Street

Fridays @ 2104 Fort Wayne with Chris Worth – Friday, May 11 @ 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Chris Worth as a solo performer plays keyboard while singing a variety of diverse songs from rock, country, R&B, Motown and jazz.

Admission: Free

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Pink Ribbon Run – Saturday, May 12 @ 9-11 a.m.

Join the Three Rivers Running Company during their Pink Ribbon Run benefiting the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. You can either participate in a 4-mile run or a two-mile walk at the Lutheran Hospital Campus.

Admission: $30 for 4-mile run, $20 for 2-mile walk

Location: Lutheran Hospital Campus, 7836 W. Jefferson Boulevard

2018 disAbilities Expo – Saturday, May 12 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This is the region’s premier disAbilities Expo for services and products exclusively for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

Admission: Free, but parking is $5

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Downtown Block Party – Saturday, May 12 @ 2-6 p.m.

Featuring live music, food trucks serving up BBQ, Tacos, Ice Cream and more, plus catch a race on a giant TV screen. And stick around for the 5th annual Rock N Brew!

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Rock on the River – Saturday, May 12 @ 4 p.m. – Midnight

Rock on the River features SEVENDUST, The Word Alive, Hell Came Home and the Kicksbacks with three more national and one more incredible regional band. Doors open at 3:45 p.m.

Admission: N/A

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Rock N Brew – Saturday, May 12 @ 5-8 p.m.

One of the area’s largest beer tastings is back for the fifth year! Featuring more than 200 beers for one low price.

Admission: $31.50 General Admission, $66.50 VIP

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Art in the Skatepark – Saturday, May 12 @ 5-9 p.m.

Attend this evening filled with art, music, food and entertainment organized by local artst Amber Marie Cox to help raise funds for The Fort Wayne Indoor. The event will include local food vendors, musical entertainment by The Snarks with the second act TBA.

Admission: N/A

Location: The Fort Wayne Indoor, 3054 E. State Boulevard

The Used: with Red Sun Rising and The Fever – Saturday, May 12 @ 6 p.m.

The Used have released a collection of albums and perform high-energy live shows. Their most recent album, The Canyon, was released last October.

Admission: $29.50 in advance, $31.50 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Morning After – Saturday, May 12 @ 7-10 p.m.

Check out the Morning After live this Friday at Flashbacks!

Admission: $5

Location: Flashback Live, 4201 Wells Street

Mother’s Day Mermaids and Mimosas at Cinema Center – Sunday, May 13 @ 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

As part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Mother’s Day event, Cinema Center will screen Cher’s campy film – MERMAIDS! Appetizers and treats will be served in the Spectator Lounge and all guests over 21 will receive a free mimosa.

Admission: $16 General Admission, $12 members

Location: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street

Mother’s Day Downtown – Sunday, May 13 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spend a day spring trolley shopping this Sunday and explore unique gift shops in Fort Wayne. Park near your favorite shop and ride the trolley between locations.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

Mother’s Day Wildflower Walk – Sunday, May 13 @ 3-4 p.m.

Join in our a special Mother’s Day hike in a local ACRES Land Trust Nature Preserve. All are welcome to attend!

Admission: Free

Location: McNabb Walter Nature Preserve, 16138 Davis Road