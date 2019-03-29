Fort Wayne weekend events, March 29 – 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Seussical – Friday, March 29 @ 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 30 @ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 31 @ 2 p.m.

Based on the books by Dr. Seuss, “Seussical” brings audience’s imaginations to life as The Cat in the Hat leads the journey of Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and the sweet little boy, Jojo, who is constantly in trouble for thinking too many “thinks!”

Admission: $17 Adults, $15 Seniors (65+) and Children

Locations: USF Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry Street

Comedians of Chicago – Friday, March 29 @ 9:30-11 p.m.

A night of stand up comedy with 4 great Chicago stand up comedians: Corey Wood, Sabeen Sadiq, Brian Roe, and Dylan Scott.

Admission: $5 at the door, $4 online

Location: Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Avenue

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Indoor Market – Saturday, March 30 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field (inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center), 216 W. Douglas Avenue

Fool Hardy History – Saturday, March 30 @ 1-4 p.m.

Come to the History Center’s yearly tribute to April Fool’s Day, Fool Hardy History. Fool Hardy History challenges the public to identify unusual or mysterious objects from the museum’s 28,000 piece object collection.

Admission: $6 Adults, $4 Seniors (65+) and Children

Location: The History Center, 302 E. Berry Street

Comedy Night with Andy Woodhull – Saturday, March 30 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Andy Recently appeared on Conan on TBS the same year his half hour special premiered on Comedy Central. In 2014 he was the first comedian to make his network television debut on the Tonight Show: Staring Jimmy Fallon.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Saturday, March 30 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks this Saturday night.

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Salute to America – Saturday, March 30 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sandi Patty, the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music, will lead this concert that also features the Indiana University Singing Hoosiers in a musical tribute to the United States of America.

Admission: $21.75-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard