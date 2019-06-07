Fort Wayne weekend events, June 7 – 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Culture Tent at Germanfest – Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“Celebrating 150 years of German Culture through Song”, come visit the Culture Tent at Germanfest, all 4 days, learn about the organization, get a calendar of events, receive a free gift, and purchase one of the German Cook Books containing recipes from our members.

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton Street

Germanfest 2019 – Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 @ 2-10 p.m.

Enjoy the 38th annual Germanfest at Headwaters Park! “Essen, Trinken, und Gemutlichkeit!” (Eating, drinking and have a really good time!)

Admission: $2 (from 2-5 p.m.); $5 (after 5 p.m.); Children under 14 and all military personnel with ID are free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Mason Dixon Line at Parkview Field – Friday, June 7 @ 5-10 p.m.

Mason Dixon Line is very honored to be performing at the 75th Anniversary Celebration of D-Day at Parkview Field Stadium. This event is in recognition of local World War II Veterans, Gold Star Families and USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team! A C-130 will fly over with the SOCOM jump team bringing our flag onto Parkview Field. Following Mason Dixon Line’s performance, there will be a fireworks display at the end of the night!

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, June 7 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday Nites Live takes place on “The Lawn” this year, located next to AMC Theatres. Check out a new band every Friday night! This Friday, Junk Yard Band will take the stage. Brought to you by Lutheran Health Network.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

New Haven Canal Days Festival – Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8

Canal Days is New Haven’s premier homecoming event, when they welcome all current and former residents and guests from all over the tri-state area for a week filled with camaraderie and family-friendly fun. Click here for a full list of events.

Admission: Varies on activities/events

Location: Downtown New Haven – on Broadway, in Schnelker Park, and the space in-between!

2019 Fort Wayne Air Show – Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 @ 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show is set to take off June 8-9, 2019 at Fort Wayne 122nd Air National Guard Base. This promises to be Fort Wayne’s biggest summer party featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a world-class lineup of performers, ground displays and entertainment.

Admission: Free

Location: 122nd FW Air National Guard, 3005 W. Ferguson Road

2019 Fort Wayne VisionWalk – Saturday, June 8 @ 8:30 a.m. – Noon

The 2019 Fort Wayne VisionWalk works to raise awareness and funds to support the development of cures for retinal degenerative diseases. There will be activities for people of all ages and abilities, including face painting, balloon animals, tattoos, refreshments, and so much more. Participants are being asked to bring their old prescription glasses to donate!

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton Street

Glenaqua Triathlon – Saturday, June 8 @ 9 – 11 a.m.

Join Glenaqua Pool on Saturday, June 8th for the beginner friendly Glenaqua Triathlon race for adults and kids. Race courses will be throughout the New Glenwood neighborhood and on Trier and Reed Roads. Registration fees vary on age and competition selected. All participants will receive a race t-shirt, medal, and FREE pancake breakfast provided by IHOP after the race.

Admission: Vary depending on age and competition

Location: Glenaqua Pool, 5120 Desoto Drive

The Old Fort: Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 – Saturday, June 8 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 9 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This weekend, the Old Fort will recreate the events of the historic Siege of Fort Wayne during the War of 1812. The clash of American forces against the Natives, sponsored by the British, decided the fate of the last US outpost on the frontier. Had Fort Wayne fallen, Great Britain would have controlled the entire western border of the United States. The weekend will include battle reenactments, period artisans, demonstrations, and children’s activities.

Admission: Free, but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Urban Turtle Festival-Brew and BBQ – Saturday, June 8 @ 5-8 p.m.

This 21+ event takes place at the Eagle Marsh barn! Mad Anthony’s Brewery will be unveiling a new brew crafted on behalf of Eagle Marsh and our turtles. The evening will provide delicious Shigs In Pit BBQ, short hikes, and a silent auction.

Admission: $40

Location: Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, June 8 @ 6 p.m.

It’s official! The bands have been booked and the stage is ready for this year’s Rock the Plaza Concert Series. This Saturday’s concert includes Gregg Bender, El Camino Hot Tub and Grateful Groove. This rockin’ concert series is open to all ages and is 100% free. Don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

The Comedy Magic Show – Saturday, June 8 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Indianapolis native and funny man, Robert “Sweaty Hands” Day, has been making people laugh for over two and a half decades now. Mr. Day was persuaded by friends to go up on stage at an open mic night to perform a comedy routine, the rest is history. This event is 21+.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Black and White Buster Keaton Film Fest – The General with Organist Cletus Goens – Sunday, June 9 @ 3 p.m.

The General; Released in February 1927. One of the most revered comedies of the silent era, this film finds hapless Southern railroad engineer Johnny Gray (Buster Keaton) facing off against Union soldiers during the American Civil War.

Admission: $10

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard