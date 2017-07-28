Fort Wayne weekend events, July 28 – 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There are a lot of concerts, family-friendly and free events to attend this weekend!

Allen County Fair – Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30

From sunrise to sunset, the Allen County Fair will provide you with events and fun activities throughout the entire day. Located off Carroll Road, the fair includes 4-H activities, a full food court, carnival rides and more.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 28 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Check out the School of Rock this Friday at the Summer Concert Series. The concert is free and open to the public at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain.

ChoralFest Concert – Friday, July 28 @ 7 to 9 p.m.

ChoralFest is a week-long day camp that serves as a means for singers to meet each other through various activities. The week ends with the ChoralFest Concert which is free, and located at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre.

Tri+ADD Music at the Philmore – Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy Soulful Jazz, Neo-Soul and R&B at the Philmore this weekend. Tickets are $20 per person.

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2017 – Friday, July 28 @ 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Vibe to some blues while watching The Kinsey Report Friday night at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Admission is $6, children 12 and under are free.

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Market – Saturday, July 29 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop local at the Fort Wayne Farmer’s Market on the southeast corner of Barr and Wayne streets.

Summer Fest 2017 – Saturday, July 29 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the keepers and staff at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to celebrate summer! Enjoy food trucks and several guest vendors. Admission is free for ages 0-2; $7 ages 3-9; $10 ages 10-54; $8 ages 55+.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, July 29 @ 6 p.m.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and set up to watch the Illegals, Adam Strack, the Humanity and Unlikely Alibi. Admission is free and the concert is located at the Allen County Public Library.

Comedy Night with Vince Carone & Jason McNeil – Saturday, July 29 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

There are two chances to catch these comedians Saturday night at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show, and tickets $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Dog Fight – Sunday, July 30 @ 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Bring your competitive attitude to the UltraZone Family Entertainment Center’s 90 minute solo game. Top three players will receive a prize! Admission is $12 per player.