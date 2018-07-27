Fort Wayne weekend events, July 27 – 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Allen County Fair – Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29 @ 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Attend the 29th Annual Allen County Fair this weekend, located off Carroll Road. The fair features many animal shows, projects and events throughout the week. In addition to 4-H festivities, there is a full food court and carnival rides! Highlighted events include: free ice cream social, hot air balloon flight/glow, 4×4 truck pull, demo derbies, kids day, live music, peddle truck races and more.

Admission: $5

Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road

Fort Wayne Pride Fest 2018 – Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 @ 11 a.m. – Midnight

The two-day event features live entertainment, a vendor market, a beer tent, food plaza, workshops, tournaments, KidSpace and more. There are a variety of opportunities available for businesses and individuals who are looking to support Pride in the Fort including sponsorship, vendors and volunteering.

Admission: $5, children 12 years and younger are free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, July 27 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible produce available include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie Mae Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival – Friday, July 27 @ 6-9 p.m.

Local wineries and breweries will be in attendance to showcase their best wines and brews. Enjoy live music and the silent auction while sipping on your favorites. All bidding will take place electronically, and can be done on your cell phone, tablet or computer. You must register online in order to bid on items.

Admission: $75 VIP, $35 General Admission

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 27 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Attend this free concert series each Friday throughout the summer months. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended!

Admission: Free

Location: Courtyard Fountain at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Alabama: The Hits Tour 2018 – Friday, July 27 @ 7 p.m.

Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row. They have earned 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century. Tickets on sale at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 and online.

Admission: $47-$77, $5-$8 parking

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2018 – Friday, July 27 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

This week’s lineup includes Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys and The Legendary Trainhoppers. Concerts are held rain or shine in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Seating is limited so bring your own chair. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing, no outside food or beverage allowed.

Admission: $6, children 12 years and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

K9 Klassic 5K Run/Walk – Saturday, July 28 @ 9 a.m. – Noon

Enjoy a Saturday in the sunshine with your best friend (and plenty of other furry friends too)! Every dog that brings their human receives a limited edition K9 Klassic Bandana. You can choose to enjoy a leisurely stroll or participate in the 5K Run. There will be plenty of watering stations along the route. A portion of all proceeds go to the ASPCA.

Admission: $20

Location: University of Saint Francis – Brookside, 2701 Spring Street

National Day of the Cowboy – Saturday, July 28 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Indiana legislature declared the fourth Saturday of July the National Day of the Cowboy. Celebrate the heritage with cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bucking bulls, music and entertainment, as well as Soarin Hawk’s birds of prey demonstration and Jefferson (their bald eagle).

Admission: Free

Location: Moose Lake Christian Craft Village, 11330 E 500 South LaOtto, IN

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Summer Fest – Saturday, July 28 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

No guided tours are scheduled, instead visitors will enjoy a full line-up of keeper presentations and animal enrichment fun every half hour. Come meet the animals, their caregivers, and learn about Black Pine’s mission!

Admission: Free for children up to 2 years old; $7 ages 3-9, $10 ages 10-54, $8 ages 55+

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N Albion, IN

Vintage Junk in the Trunk Show – Saturday, July 28 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where anyone can come to buy, sell or trade in the parking lot of Rekindle Marketplace. Food truck available on-site. Rental spaces are free with a $20 deposit.

Admission: Free

Location: Rekindle Marketplace, 4702 Parnell Avenue

Colonial America on the Frontier – Saturday, July 28 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 29 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the American Revolution at Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort. The Continental Army and British forces will be on-hand to provide live demonstrations throughout the day on period-specific artillery and military maneuvers. There will also be demonstrations on cooking, gardening, blacksmithing, and more.

Admission: Free

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Rock the Plaza 2018 – Saturday, July 28 @ 6 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and relax while enjoying live music downtown. Food will be available for purchase. This week’s lineup includes SoftGut, Yo Yo Pa, Monarch, Zen BBQ and Wailhounds.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

The Lettermen – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, July 28 @ 8 p.m.

This all-American family-friendly trio includes Tony Butala, Donovan Tea and Bobby Poynton. The ’60s and ’70s saw The Lettermen score over 25 chart hit singles, including “Theme from ‘A Summer Place'”, “Goin’ Out of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes off of You”, and “Hurt So Bad.”

Admission: $30

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Mizpah Shrine Fly-In Breakfast – Sunday, July 29 @ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join the Shriners for a breakfast in a hanger on teh far corner of the airport. Donations will help transport many local young kids to their medical appointments at the Shriners Orthopedic Hospital in Chicago and their burn hospital in Cincinnati. The event includes food, close-up airplanes, clowns, bagpipers, crafts and a bake sale.

Admission: Free

Location: Fort Wayne International Airport, 14901 S. Anthony Ext.

New Life Church of God 20th Annual Block Party – Sunday, July 29 @ 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This annual block party includes a music celebration, town meeting and 150 free Kona Ice treats for the whole family.

Admission: Free

Location: New Life of God Church, 1201 McKee Street

The Open Air Market at Jefferson Pointe – Sunday, July 29 @ Noon – 5 p.m.

This twice-monthly event brings together boutique vendors from various fields. Whether you’re looking for unique decor, hand-crafted jewelry, select cuisine, one-of-a-kind sculptures or all-natural sops, you’ll find it all and more.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

3rd Annual Broadway Street Stroll – Sunday, July 29 @ 1-6 p.m.

This annual festival showcases the art, cuisine, breweries, retail businesses, and event venues along Broadway in Fort Wayne. Drive, bike or stroll up and down the street to enjoy pop-up art, music and specials at the following locations: Art by Alexandra Hall, Fancy & Staple, Mad Anthony Brewing, Terry Ratliff Fine Art, The Brass Rail, The HEDGE, The Philmore on Broadway, The Phoenix, and Trubble Brewing.

Admission: Free

Location: Broadway and Swinney Avenue