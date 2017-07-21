Fort Wayne weekend events, July 21 – 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend is filled with fun and exciting events for the whole family, ranging from concerts and fairs to celebrating cowboys.

Fort Wayne Pride Fest 2017 – Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 until midnight

Attend Fort Wayne’s annual Pride Fest at Headwaters Park for $5! Children under 12 are free. The two-day event features live entertainment, vendor markets, a beer tent, concessions and more.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 21 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Watch Hubie Ashcraft perform at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain. This event is free and open to the public.

St. Joe Pickle Festival – Friday, July 21 @ noon to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 @ 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit the 21st Annual Pickle Festival in St. Joe, Indiana. The event includes a parade, competitions, food vendors, live music and more.

Monarch Market, A Migrating Boutique Affair – Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 @ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit this two-day market at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expo III. There will be 75 unique vendors from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. Tickets are $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free.

National Day of the Cowboy – Saturday, July 22 @ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th Saturday in July with the National Day of the Cowboy at Moose Lake Christian Craft Village. The day includes cowboy music and entertainment, the Old-Time Photo shop and more. Admission is free.

Civic Theatre: Beauty and The Best – Saturday, July 22 to Saturday, August 6

The stage version includes all the original animated feature songs, as well as new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, July 22 @ 6 p.m.

Set up a chair at the Allen County Public Library outdoor stage to watch SoftGut, Vehicle Vocalists, Secret Mezzanine and URB perform. Admission is free and food will be available for purchase.

Free Outdoor Showing of Jurassic Park – Saturday, July 22 @ 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Come watch dinosaurs on the big screen at Sweets So Geek, 3410 N. Anthony Blvd. There will be a Jurassic themed dessert menu, a food truck and a beer tent. Make sure to bring your own chairs!

Stayin’ Alive – Foellinger Theater Concert Series – Saturday, July 22 @ 8 p.m.

Be prepared for a flashback to the 1970’s with this Saturday’s Toronto based group. Admission is $22.

Barenaked Ladies – Foellinger Theater Concert Series – Sunday, July 23 @ 8 p.m.

The Barenaked Ladies have been together for almost three decades and have produced 14 studio albums. Tickets range from $29 to $89 and include a $3 transaction fee.

Broadway Street Stroll – Sunday, July 23 @ 1 to 6 p.m.

This event highlights the energy along Broadway Street, and includes unique art, music, food and brew at various stops along the festival trail. Admission is $15.