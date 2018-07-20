Fort Wayne weekend events, July 20 – 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

St. Joe Pickle Festival – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21

An old time festival that was named one of the Food Network’s “All American Festivals.” The 22nd annual event features parades, competitions, fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, lie music and performances. Also enjoy a tour of the pickle factory!

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown St. Joe, Indiana, P.O. Box 152

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Fin-tastic Friday – Friday, July 20 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kick-off Shark Week with an entire day dedicated to the ocean’s top predators: sharks! All activities free with zoo admission.

Admission: $14 Adults, $10 Children (2-18), $12 Seniors (62+)

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Three Rivers Festival: Children’s Fest – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit over 50 booths offering crafts, storytelling, magic, education, and hands-on activities for kids. Join the Parkview Fun Run, a free 800-meter run/walk, and learn about health and fitness along the way.

Admission: Free

Location: North Side High School, 475 E. State Boulevard

Three Rivers Festival: Lunch Time Trolley – Friday, July 20 @ 11 a.m.

Hop aboard the free Lunch Time Trolley this Friday to get your favorite junk food festival treats! The trolley will stop in eight convenient locations, including: Junk Food Alley, Main/Calhoun, Berry/Harrison, Harrison/Washington, Jefferson/Parkview Field, Lincoln F. G./Douglas, One Summit Square and Berry/Calhoun.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

International Village – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 @ 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Enjoy songs, dances, storytelling, demonstrations, food and crafts from different cultures that live in Fort Wayne. Prices vary for food and crafts.

Admission: Free

Location: Club Soda parking lot, 235 E. Superior Street

Three Rivers Festival: The Emporium – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 @ 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Love shopping? The Emporium has a tempting array of merchandise and services including: handcrafted jewelry, soaps, apparel, and unique gifts from local artisans. There will also be local food favorites including Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Audrey’s Pumpkin & Gourmet Cake Rolls of Ohio and Northern Indiana.

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park West, S. Clinton Street

Three Rivers Festival: Downtown Midway – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 @ 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Enjoy over 30 carnival rides along with classic carnival games, food and more! Please note that all festival rides have height and size restrictions which will be clearly posted. This year, the festival will also include a Baby Comfort Station allowing mothers to safely and privately feed and comfort their babies.

Admission: $25 wristbands, or $1 = 1 ticket

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne, 333 S. Clinton Street

Three Rivers Festival: Junk Food Alley – Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 @ 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Come grab an elephant ear, some deep-fried Oreos, a lemonade shake up, and much more this weekend!

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park West, 333 S. Clinton Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 20 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy this free concert series every Friday night at Jefferson Pointe. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Admission: Free

Location: Courtyard Fountain at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Cody Jinks at the Clyde Theatre – Friday, July 20 @ 7-11 p.m.

His latest critically-acclaimed album I’m Not The Devil smashed his personal chart records, breaking Top 5 on Billboard Country and independent album charts. Described as “rule changing country music” by Rolling Stone.

Admission: $37.50 in advance, $42 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Three Rivers Festival Concert: The 4th Annual Heart & Soul Affair – Friday, July 20 @ 7 p.m.

Featuring Morris Day and The Time with special guests The Funk Thang and Music Lover’s Lounge.

Admission: $20 in advance, $24 day of show

Location: Ruoff Festival Plaza, 333 S. Clinton Street

Fort Wayne Swap Meet 3rd Saturdays – Saturday, July 21 @ 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

128 vendors, this event is open rain or shine. Space rents are $15 (per 9 x 18 feet).

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Chippin’ for Charity – Saturday, July 21 @ 7:30 a.m. – Noon

Join-in on a day of golf during the 4th Annual Chippin’ for Charity to benefit the MDA of Northern Indiana. You’ll get 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch! Plus, there will be plenty of great prizes including Chicago Cubs tickets, Colts tickets, Rock Star autographed memorabilia, concert tickets and more.

Admission: $40

Location: Canterbury Green Golf Course, 2727 Canterbury Boulevard

Cars & Coffee – Saturday, July 21 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles – classic, exotic, muscle and favorite car. Enjoy free coffee from Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn, Indiana and donuts from Tom’s.

Admission: Free

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 South Wayne Street (Auburn, IN)

Three Rivers Festival: Bike Night – Saturday, July 21 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

469 Cycle Shop will host a Poker Run from Shepherd’s House to Freimann Square beginning at 10 a.m. After the ride, join 469 Cycle in the Freimann Square parking lot for a Show & Shine Bike Show. The first 100 bikes at the show will receive a prize. A cash prize will be awarded for the overall best bike.

Admission: Free to spectators

Location: Freimann Square

Rock the Plaza 2018 – Saturday, July 21 @ 6 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket, and enjoy a night of music with family and friends. Food will be available for purchase. This week’s lineup includes: APQ Harmonic, Dave Todoran & the Mobile Homewreckers, Sunny Taylor Band and Exterminate All Rational Thought.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Three Rivers Festival Concert: Here Come the Mummies – Saturday, July 21 @ 7 p.m.

Come out and enjoy the last night of the 50th Three Rivers Festival with Here Come the Mummies and special guests The Sweetwater All Stars and Love Hustler. Here Come the Mummies will begin at 10:30 p.m., following the fireworks finale.

Admission: $10 in advance, $14 day of show, $5 kids under 12

Location: Headwaters Park East Pavilion, 333 S. Clinton Street

Jazzworks! at the Botanical Conservatory – Saturday, July 21 @ 7-10 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and join the crowd outside in the gardens for a night of jazz. Enjoy the music styling of two local jazz groups: Eric Clancy Trio and the West Central Quartet. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing. The outdoor gardens also provide a great view for the annual Three Rivers Festival fireworks finale.

Admission: $5 Adult, $3 Children (3-17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Stayin’Alive: Bee Gees Tribute Band – Saturday, July 21 @ 8 p.m.

From traditional Bee Gees songs like “To Love Somebody” to disco-era songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” the authentic look and falsetto voices of this Toronto-based group will make you re-live the ’70s.

Admission: $64-$104

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Three Rivers Festival: Fireworks Finale – Saturday, July 21 @ 10 p.m.

One of Northeast Indiana’s largest fireworks displays will launch Saturday from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center building, wrapping up nine days of TRF fun. Tune-in to 97.3 WMEE to enjoy music programmed to the Fireworks Finale.

Admission: Free

Location: Launched from Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza

Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund Presents Stoney Fest 2018 – Sunday, July 22 @ 2-6 p.m.

This music festival will feature local bands like The Legendary Train Hoppers, U.R.B., The Lemert, Beeler, Klee Trio and Jake Miller, with all proceeds going to the Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund. The fund helps support kids and their families with pediatric cancer, and to nurture musical interest in kids with little resources or opportunity. Local food trucks will be on-site.

Admission: $15

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West