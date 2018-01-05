Fort Wayne weekend events, Jan. 5 – 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The holiday season has officially come to a close but there is still a TON to do in the Fort Wayne area.

Sports fans! Attend a Mad Ants game or Komets game this weekend. Want more? The Mad Ants will host Yoga on the Court AND Hoops & Hounds events this Sunday.

If you love the outdoors, Sunday’s Hikes, Bikes and Birds event is perfect for you.

And for those who want a relaxing weekend, try attending a Vision Board Workshop at the Peace of Mind Wellness Center this Saturday.

Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls – Friday, Jan. 5 @ 6 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as they take on the Windy City Bulls this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This is a great event for kids clubs, youth groups, family outings or date night!

First Presbyterian Theatre: RED – Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

“RED is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.” Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., all other performances at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Theatre. Performances will last until January 20.

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, Jan. 6 @ 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Buy, sell, swap or just look through archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear and related items. Parking is $5 – cash only at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Create a Vision Board Workshop – Saturday, Jan. 6 @ 1-2 p.m.

Vision Boards are used to help clarify, concentrate and maintain focus on specific goals in life. Creat one of your own for $10 per person at the Peace of Mind Wellness Center. The company will supply the canvas and plenty of images to choose from, but feel free to bring your own images as well.

Brisk Grand Tour – Saturday, Jan. 6 @ 1:15-5:30 p.m.

Hike at brisk speeds through 4+ miles of nature preserves in Noble and Whitley Counties. Your hike will begin at the Edna Surgeon Woodland Reserve in Noble County. A volunteer hiker will guide you on a loop through the 1+ miles of preserve at an invigorating pace. Next, continue the Grand Tour south to Lloyd Bender Memorial Forest for another quick 1+ mile loop. Finish with a 2-mile loop at the Evelyn and Wendell Dygert Nature Preserve. Event is free and open to the public.

Comedy Night – Saturday, Jan. 6 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Watch Brendan Gay perform his comedy routine Saturday night at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Event is 21+.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Indy – Saturday, Jan. 6 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets this Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adult ticket prices range from $13-$28; children under 12 years are $8-$19.

Hikes, Bikes and Birds – Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 8-10:30 a.m.

Take a guided hike along Fort Wayne’s trail system and stick around for a bike ride starting at Lawton Park, Clinton & 4th Streets! Revel in nature and focus on riverine flora, invasive species, water fowl, resident birds and migratory birds. The program is free and no reservations are necessary. Meet at Lawton Skate Park, 1600 N Clinton Street.

Yoga on the Court – Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 2-7 p.m.

Enjoy a pre-game experience on the Mad Ants Court. Yoga will begin at 2 p.m. and last one hour. Then enjoy dinner and wine tasting along with a game ticket in the Ant Colony. Admission is $30 per person. Mad Ants tip-off is at 5 p.m.

Hoops & Hounds – Mad Ants – Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 5-8 p.m.

Bring your furry friend to the Mad Ants game with you for the 2nd annual Hoops & Hounds. Human tickets are $10 and dog tickets are $5, with all proceeds donated to the ASPCA. The Mad Ants will take on Lakeland Magic.

Praise Celebration 2018: Grateful – Sunday, Jan. 7 @ 5-8 p.m.

Join a night of worship at the IPFW Rhinehart Music Center. The event will feature the World Champion Voices of Unity Youth Choir and guest worship singers from our city directed by Marshall White. Admission: $16 adults; $11 seniors and students; $5 children 12 years and younger, or free with a canned good.