Fort Wayne weekend events, Jan. 26 – 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend is filled with awesome activities and shows suitable for all ages!

This Friday and Saturday, check out the Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show at the Memorial Coliseum.

Hate winter? Attend Winter Cozy this Saturday at Headwaters Park for a warm, fun-filled winter event to remind you of all the good things the season has to offer.

And attention ladies! If you love being pampered for FREE, check out Art Van Furniture’s Ladies Night Out this Sunday.

Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show – Friday, Jan. 26 @ Noon – 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at the Memorial Coliseum, this show features over 150 exhibitors focused on: Vacation and Travel, Hunting and Fishing, Log Cabin and Cottage Living, RVs and Motor Sports, Boating and Water Sports, and Biking, Hiking and Fitness. Adults are $10, kids 12 years and under are free.

Pride and Prejudice Presented by Fire and Light Academy – Friday, Jan. 26 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 7 p.m.

Fire & Light Academy will present Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice at the Salvation Army Community Center (2901 North Clinton) this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $4 online or $5 at the door.

Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair – Friday, Jan. 26 @ 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 10 a..m. & 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 @ 1 p.m. & 5:45 p.m.

Located at the Memorial Coliseum, this is a great event for the entire family! Tickets range from $14-$22 and can be purchased here.

Comedy A Capella with Ron Feingold – Friday, Jan. 26 @ 8-9:30 p.m.

Watch as Ron Feingold fuses comedy and a cappella music together this Friday at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club. Ron will sing all of his vocals, including bass, tenor, alto, soprano and lead! Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Historic Old Fort: Nouvelle Annee 1757 – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Experience a winter with the French of Fort Miamis. Re-enactors will recreate actual events that occurred in and around what is now Fort Wayne. Mail call, military drills, scouting, cooking and sewing will be some of the events taking place at The Old Fort. This event is free and open to the public.

ACRES Creek Stomp – 3rd Winter Addition – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 2-4 p.m.

Explore the ACRES’ properties from the creek, which is closed the rest of the year for its protection. Creek Stomps are your exclusive opportunity to see it up close! This event is free and open to the public at Hathaway Preserve at Ross Run.

Comedy Night with Nathan Timmel – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Watch Nathan Timmel’s comedy act this Saturday at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Amy Grant in Concert with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Watch Amy Grant join the Philharmonic in a program of her greatest hits this Saturday at the Embassy Theatre. Tickets range from $29-$72.

Winter Cozy – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 8 p.m.

Celebrate Winterval the Riverfront this Saturday at Headwaters Park Pavilions. There will be a heated tent, cozy furniture, warm cocktails, food, live music, games, ice sculptures, drink luges and even a bounce house for adults! This event is 21+ and admission is $10 at the door.

Back in the Day 90’s Party – Saturday, Jan. 27 @ 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bring in the new semester with the first 90’s Party! Located at College ClubHouse (3022 Maumee Ave.), there will be security present, food served by H1 BBQ, all 90’s music and a light show. Girls are $5 all night, guys are $5 until midnight, then $10.

Art Van Furniture’s Ladies Night Out! – Sunday, Jan. 28 @ 6-9 p.m.

Do you love win, shopping and being pampered? How about if it’s free?? Spend an evening being pampered by local masseuses, hair stylists and makeup consultants. Shop local artisans and vendors, make crafts and have your tarot read. There will also be music, dancing, Zumba, free food and wine, door prizes and a chance to win a $500 Art Van Gift Card. This event is 21+ at Art Van Furniture.