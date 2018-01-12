Fort Wayne weekend events, Jan. 12 – 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend is filled with family friendly events. Check out Pippi Longstocking at the Salvation Army Center this Friday, or cheer on the IPFW Mastodons as they take on Omaha this Saturday.

For the 21+ audience, Mo Alexander will perform this Saturday at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club.

Check out all Fort Wayne weekend events below.

Savor Fort Wayne – Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 21 (times vary by restaurant)

Choose from an array of participating restaurants – each one offers special menu deals no more than $30 per person! Restaurants include the 07 Pub, Bandidos, Casa Grille, Don Hall’s, Eddie Merlot’s, Park Place on Main and many, many others!

Pippi Longstocking Presented by Fire and Light Academy – Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are $4 pre-order or $5 at the Salvation Army Center, 2901 North Clinton, the day of the show. Fill your night with Broadway show tunes and lots of laughter! This event is fun for the whole family.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market Indoor Market – Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Located at Parkview Field inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, the market offers a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, coffees, natural bath products and more. This event is free and open to the public.

Men’s Basketball: Mastodons vs. Omaha – Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Mastodons as they take on Omaha at the Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at just $5 – Coliseum parking is $5 and up.

Comedy Night with Mo Alexander – Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door at Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun St. Described as “not for the faint of heart, or mind, intelligent and hard-hitting.” This is an R-rated performance.

Nordic Landscapes – Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy photo-choreography by Westwater Arts projected above the Fort Wayne Philharmonic orchestra. Nordic pieces will reveal windswept coastlines, icy plains and ancient forests. Admission is $19-$72 at the Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW.

Shopkins Live!: Shop It Up! at the Embassy Theatre – Sunday, Jan. 14 @ 4 p.m.

The first live theatrical production based on Shopkins – the wildly successful branch launched in 2014. Tickets range from $17-$37, and are available at the STAR bank box office, ticketmaseter.com and by phone (800-537-6415).

We are the Dream: The Legacy of MLK – Sunday, Jan. 14 @ 4-6 p.m.

Presented by Heartland Sings, this presentation is an annual tradition at Plymouth Church. The community will gather to commemorate and pay homage to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Admission is free and open to the public.