Fort Wayne Weekend Events for July 30-Aug 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fair kicked off this week, and it’s just one of several events in and around Fort Wayne. The following highlights are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival

Friday, July 30 • Parkview Field

Register for the JA Wine & Beer Festival! Sip on your favorites from local wineries and

breweries, while bidding on the online silent auction items and listening to live music.

Allen County Fair

Tuesday, July 27 – Sunday, August 1 • Allen County Fairgrounds

Head out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for six days of carnival rides, animal shows, live

music, delicious fair food, and more! Each day offers special events you won’t want to miss.

Art of Scrap 2 – MMA Fight Night

Saturday, July 31 • Memorial Coliseum

Come to the Memorial Coliseum for Art of Scrap 2 – a professional and amateur fight show

that will feature top MMA talent from all over the country.

Covington Art Fair

Saturday, July 31 • Covington Plaza

Browse and purchase pieces of fine art at the annual Covington Art Fair – a high-quality,

juried art show! As you explore the art, enjoy live jazz music and fine dining.

Live Concerts This Weekend

Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1• Foellinger Theatre & Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Enjoy live performances at Fort Wayne venues all weekend long with music from Warrant,

Hotal California: A Salute to the Eagles, REO Speedwagon, Whiskey Myers, and more!