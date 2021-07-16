Fort Wayne Weekend Events for July 16-18, 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival wraps up this weekend, but that’s only one of several events going on in and around Fort Wayne. Visit Fort Wayne provided this roundup of highlights:

St. Joe Pickle Festival

Thursday, July 15 – Saturday, July 17 • Downtown St. Joe, Indiana

Named one of The Food Network’s “All American Festivals,” this annual event features

parades, fireworks, food vendors, live music, tours of the pickle factory, and more.

Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience

Friday, July 16 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

Featuring a full complement of live musicians that make it feel and sound like a true

Chicago Experience, hear Kenny Cetera perform chart-topping songs from Chicago 17.

Three Rivers Festival Fireworks Finale

Saturday, July 17 • From the Indiana Michigan Power Center

This annual fireworks display in downtown Fort Wayne is one of the largest in Northeast

Indiana and wraps up nine days of festival fun at the end of the Three Rivers Festival.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Music from the Movies

Saturday, July 17 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

Enjoy this free event featuring music from movies such as Star Wars, Beauty and the Beast, Harry Potter, and West Side Story played by Northeast Indiana’s premier orchestra.

Revolutionary War on the Frontier

Saturday, July 17 – Sunday, July 18 • The Old Fort

Come to The Old Fort to see demonstrations of military and merchant life, period cooking,

period artisans, and weapons, and learn what British Trading Post life was like in 1775.