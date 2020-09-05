Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/4-9/6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): September is here, so the attention turns to fall for this weekend’s events and activities highlighted by Visit Fort Wayne:
Auburn Fall at Auburn Auction Park
Thursday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5 • Auburn Auction Park
Celebrate this 50th anniversary, Labor Day tradition with hundreds of lots of automobilia,
plus food vendors, kids activities, motocross performances, and more at this outdoor event.
Miami Indian Heritage Days
Every first Saturday of the month through November • Chief Richardville House
Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and
performers. This week, learn about edible and usable plants from the Miami Harvest.
Amazing Fall Fun Sunflower Festival
Saturdays and Sundays, September 5 – 6 & 12 – 13 • Waterloo, Indiana
Wander through a bright field of sunflowers, pick a bouquet to take home, or snap some
pictures that will last a lifetime. There will be food, drinks, and activities for all ages!
Two-EE’s Winery’s Sumer Music Series
Fridays and Saturdays through September 26 • Two-EE’s Winery
Enjoy live, outdoor music every Friday and Saturday night through September! Grab a bite
from the food trucks and sip your favorite wine, or try a refreshing wine slushy.
Static Energy: Sculpture by Dale Enochs
Saturday, September 5 – Sunday, December 6 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
With 30 of his sculptures featured around the world, renowned artist, Enochs, draws
viewers in with the beauty and intricacy of his work in limestone, sourced here in Indiana.