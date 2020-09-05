Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/4-9/6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): September is here, so the attention turns to fall for this weekend’s events and activities highlighted by Visit Fort Wayne:

Auburn Fall at Auburn Auction Park

Thursday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5 • Auburn Auction Park

Celebrate this 50th anniversary, Labor Day tradition with hundreds of lots of automobilia,

plus food vendors, kids activities, motocross performances, and more at this outdoor event.

Miami Indian Heritage Days

Every first Saturday of the month through November • Chief Richardville House

Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and

performers. This week, learn about edible and usable plants from the Miami Harvest.

Amazing Fall Fun Sunflower Festival

Saturdays and Sundays, September 5 – 6 & 12 – 13 • Waterloo, Indiana

Wander through a bright field of sunflowers, pick a bouquet to take home, or snap some

pictures that will last a lifetime. There will be food, drinks, and activities for all ages!

Two-EE’s Winery’s Sumer Music Series

Fridays and Saturdays through September 26 • Two-EE’s Winery

Enjoy live, outdoor music every Friday and Saturday night through September! Grab a bite

from the food trucks and sip your favorite wine, or try a refreshing wine slushy.

Static Energy: Sculpture by Dale Enochs

Saturday, September 5 – Sunday, December 6 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

With 30 of his sculptures featured around the world, renowned artist, Enochs, draws

viewers in with the beauty and intricacy of his work in limestone, sourced here in Indiana.