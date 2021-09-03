Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/3-9/5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Labor Day weekend events in Fort Wayne include a grammy-winning R&B band, a trip back in time, and tours of the Fort Wayne riverfront. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Kool & the Gang
Friday, September 3 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
“Celebrate good times” with Kool & the Gang! Party with these Grammy-winning R&B
masters, live and in-person, to their countless platinum-selling smash hits from the ’70s.
Miami Indian Heritage Days
Saturday, September 4 • Chief Richardville House
Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and
performers. This week, learn about edible and usable plants from the Miami Harvest.
Visions of the Old West
Through Sunday, November 14 • Botanical Conservatory
Appreciate the wild and rugged beauty of cacti, succulents, and wildflowers, or join a Wild
West Session to unearth your own “gemstones” with provided mining tools.
Panoramic Riverfront Tours on Sweet Breeze
Through Thursday, September 30 • Promenade Park, South Boat Dock
Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new
about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.
Mark Your Calendar – Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown
Sunday, September 12 • Throughout Fort Wayne
Visit 19 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for free! Pick up your free passport at any
Kroger or Old National Bank location or print one at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist.