Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/3-9/5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Labor Day weekend events in Fort Wayne include a grammy-winning R&B band, a trip back in time, and tours of the Fort Wayne riverfront. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Kool & the Gang

Friday, September 3 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

“Celebrate good times” with Kool & the Gang! Party with these Grammy-winning R&B

masters, live and in-person, to their countless platinum-selling smash hits from the ’70s.

Miami Indian Heritage Days

Saturday, September 4 • Chief Richardville House

Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and

performers. This week, learn about edible and usable plants from the Miami Harvest.

Visions of the Old West

Through Sunday, November 14 • Botanical Conservatory

Appreciate the wild and rugged beauty of cacti, succulents, and wildflowers, or join a Wild

West Session to unearth your own “gemstones” with provided mining tools.

Panoramic Riverfront Tours on Sweet Breeze

Through Thursday, September 30 • Promenade Park, South Boat Dock

Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new

about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.

Mark Your Calendar – Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown

Sunday, September 12 • Throughout Fort Wayne

Visit 19 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for free! Pick up your free passport at any

Kroger or Old National Bank location or print one at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist.