Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/18-9/20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This weekend is all about artistic expressions and culinary delights in and around downtown Fort Wayne. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Make it Your Own Mural Fest

Tuesday, September 8 – Friday, September 18 • Throughout Northeast Indiana

Eleven cities are each receiving a new mural, painted by national and international artists

over these 11 days. Take a road trip to watch the progress and see the murals revealed!

2020 Experience Art This Way

Friday, September 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Stroll through downtown for an evening of public art celebration with mural dedications

and unveilings across the city. Keep an eye out for items on Art This Way’s scavenger hunt!

Local Food Week 2020

Friday, September 11 – Sunday, September 20 • Various Locations

Enjoy tours and events during Northeast Indiana’s first-ever Local Food Week! Be sure to

pre-register to visit nearly 20 different farms, markets, and restaurants across the region.

Amazing Fall Corn Maze

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, November 1 • Waterloo, IN

Wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze and tackle the other 18

games on-site with friends and family. End the day with some delicious fall food!

AFROS: A Celebration of Natural Hair by Michael July

Through Thursday, December 31 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Observe the power, beauty, and glorious nature of the ‘Fro and learn the history of each of

its models. Inspired by the original book, this exhibit captures the spirit of the Afro today.