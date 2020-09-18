Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/18-9/20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This weekend is all about artistic expressions and culinary delights in and around downtown Fort Wayne. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Make it Your Own Mural Fest
Tuesday, September 8 – Friday, September 18 • Throughout Northeast Indiana
Eleven cities are each receiving a new mural, painted by national and international artists
over these 11 days. Take a road trip to watch the progress and see the murals revealed!
2020 Experience Art This Way
Friday, September 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Stroll through downtown for an evening of public art celebration with mural dedications
and unveilings across the city. Keep an eye out for items on Art This Way’s scavenger hunt!
Local Food Week 2020
Friday, September 11 – Sunday, September 20 • Various Locations
Enjoy tours and events during Northeast Indiana’s first-ever Local Food Week! Be sure to
pre-register to visit nearly 20 different farms, markets, and restaurants across the region.
Amazing Fall Corn Maze
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, November 1 • Waterloo, IN
Wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze and tackle the other 18
games on-site with friends and family. End the day with some delicious fall food!
AFROS: A Celebration of Natural Hair by Michael July
Through Thursday, December 31 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Observe the power, beauty, and glorious nature of the ‘Fro and learn the history of each of
its models. Inspired by the original book, this exhibit captures the spirit of the Afro today.