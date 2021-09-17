Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/17-19

These highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Art This Way Art Crawl

Friday, September 17 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Explore, support, and learn about public art in downtown Fort Wayne! Travel through

alleys filled with murals and lights, discover artists at work, and live music at local venues.

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

Saturday, September 18 • Parkview Field

Participants of all ages and fitness levels can join one of four different walk/run events.

Plus, enjoy the free expo at Parkview Field, including demonstrations and giveaways!

Johnny Appleseed Festival

Saturday, September 18 – Sunday, September 19 • Johnny Appleseed Park

The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns! Satisfy your sweet tooth with a caramel apple,

purchase handmade goods, and enjoy demonstrations from the pioneer days.

Local Food Week

Friday, September 17 – Sunday, September 26 • Throughout Northeast Indiana

Enjoy tours and events during Northeast Indiana’s annual Local Food Week! Be sure to

pre-register to visit farms, markets, and restaurants across the region.

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival

Friday, September 17 – Sunday, October 31 • Kuehnert Dairy Farm

All ages are invited to come to the farm each weekend to explore the annual corn maze,

experience farm life with the animals, and enjoy the many other fall-themed activities.