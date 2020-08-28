Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/28-8/30/20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This weekend is all about art in downtown Fort Wayne. Here is a look at some upcoming events, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

BloomFest Art Festival

Saturday, August 29 • Riverside Gardens Park

Celebrate local arts and nature with various artisans, plant starts, kids’ activities, food trucks, live music, and more – all outdoors at the beautiful Riverside Gardens Park.

Taste of the Arts Festival 2020 – An Online Celebration

Saturday, August 29 • Virtual Event

Celebrate our community’s vibrant arts with streamed music, dance, and theater, at-home

kids’ activities, online access to carry-out options from participating restaurants, and more.

Kekionga Plein Air Event

Saturday, August 29 • Arts United Center Plaza

This live, fine arts event celebrates the art of painting outdoors. View art in a pop-up gallery, watch artists paint live, enjoy gallery talks, and vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Duck Race to Benefit SCAN

Sunday, August 30 • Virtual Event

Join the fun of this popular, annual event, this year on SCAN’s Facebook live, as over 18,000 plastic ducks race through the St. Mary’s River! Stay tuned to see SCAN pull the winners.