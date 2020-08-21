Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/21-8/23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Enjoy a brew and some laughs with this weekend’s events in and around Fort Wayne. Here are the highlights from our friends at Visit Fort Wayne:

BrewBash 2020
Friday, August 21 • Combat Ops Entertainment
Enjoy local food, beer tastings, and fun with Hop River, Mad Anthony, and Chapman’s
breweries along with delicious food from Shigs In Pit while having a blast at Combat Ops!

Comedy with Max Pryce & Dan Brown
Saturday, August 22 • Hilton Garden Inn
Comedian and producer of his wildly successful show at The Funny Bone, Pryce draws from
his unique experiences as a young, single father to connect to diverse crowds of all ages.

Flexhibits
Through Sunday, September 13 • Science Central
Learn about rocketry, Newton’s Laws of Motion, generators, electricity, and more with this
fun and interactive, multi-function learning environment for all visitors.

Posing Beauty in African American Culture
Through Sunday, October 18 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Explore the ways that African and African American beauty have been represented in
historical and contemporary contexts through photography, film, fashion, music, & more.

Present Tense, Future Calm Garden Exhibit
Through Sunday, November 15 • Botanical Conservatory
Embrace the moment and find your “future calm” as you wind through this tranquil garden
exhibit of transformative landscape, designed to help you pause, relax, and reflect.

