Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/4-6/6/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Summer fun dominates this week’s preview of weekend events in and around Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball

Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6 • Parkview Field

Cheer on the TinCaps all weekend long as they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Enjoy a

brilliant fireworks display following the game on Saturday!

Kids’ Fishing Derby

Saturday, June 5 • Hurshtown Reservoir

Bring your bait and tackle for this derby open to children ages 16 and younger with the

biggest fish awarded to four age categories. No fishing license required!

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle

Saturday, June 5 • Promenade Park

Cyclists begin at Promenade Park and can choose from one of three tour distances from

family rides to a Metric Century 100k. Receive a t-shirt and finisher medal at the finish line!

Miami Indian Heritage Days

Saturday, June 5 • Chief Richardville House

Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional tribes at the Chief

Richardville House! This Saturday, learn about cookware from local clays.

Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series

Sunday, June 6 • Promenade Park

Celebrate the beginning of summer with this free concert of classical and pops music in

the Park Foundation Pavilion. Brought to you by the Philharmonic Players’ Association.