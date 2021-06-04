Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/4-6/6/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Summer fun dominates this week’s preview of weekend events in and around Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball
Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6 • Parkview Field
Cheer on the TinCaps all weekend long as they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Enjoy a
brilliant fireworks display following the game on Saturday!
Kids’ Fishing Derby
Saturday, June 5 • Hurshtown Reservoir
Bring your bait and tackle for this derby open to children ages 16 and younger with the
biggest fish awarded to four age categories. No fishing license required!
Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle
Saturday, June 5 • Promenade Park
Cyclists begin at Promenade Park and can choose from one of three tour distances from
family rides to a Metric Century 100k. Receive a t-shirt and finisher medal at the finish line!
Miami Indian Heritage Days
Saturday, June 5 • Chief Richardville House
Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional tribes at the Chief
Richardville House! This Saturday, learn about cookware from local clays.
Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series
Sunday, June 6 • Promenade Park
Celebrate the beginning of summer with this free concert of classical and pops music in
the Park Foundation Pavilion. Brought to you by the Philharmonic Players’ Association.