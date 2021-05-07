Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 5/7-5/9/21

The return of minor league baseball to Parkview Field and a celebration of mothers are the chief highlights in this week’s rundown of big weekend events in Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

TinCaps Baseball Home Opener

Friday, May 7 • Parkview Field

TinCaps baseball returns for the 2021 season! Get your tickets and bring family and friends to the #1 minor league ballpark in the country! Playing the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Mother’s Day Downtown

Friday, May 7 – Saturday, May 8 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop downtown Friday and Saturday for Mother’s Day weekend and find city-wide

giveaways, blooming window displays, and unique gifts for the Mother figure in your life.

University of St. Francis Outdoor Spring Art Bazaar

Friday, May 7 – Saturday, May 8 • USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center Parking Lot

Alongside the Mother’s Day shopping festivities downtown, USF is sponsoring this outdoor

art bazaar featuring USF student and alumni artists and artisans from all disciplines.

Muster on the St. Mary’s – Timeline of Several Centuries

Saturday, May 8 – Sunday, May 9 • The Old Fort

Step back in time with historical re-enactors to see demonstrations on period cooking,

gardening, military life, and how military uniforms have transformed through the years.

Mother’s Day in the Garden

Saturday, May 8 – Sunday, May 9 • Botanical Conservatory

This weekend at the Botanical Conservatory, moms get in free and even receive a special

plant while supplies last! Visit the live butterfly exhibit, garden displays, and Conjure Coffee.