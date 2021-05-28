Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 5/28-5/30/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Memorial Day weekend in Fort Wayne features celebrations of multiple cultures, a combination of art and nature, and a memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives in the pursuit of freedom. The following weekend event highlights are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest
Saturday, May 29 • Headwaters Park
This year with new features like Margarita Flights with three different style of margaritas, a
Tequila Sampling, and 12 tequila and margarita variations. Plus, of course, taco trucks!
Vietnam Wall Dedication Event
Saturday, May 29 • Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum
Attend the dedication of this very important and exciting addition to the museum grounds –
an 80% size replica of the Vietnam Wall Memorial like in Washington D.C.
Sikh Turban Fest
Sunday, May 30 • Promenade Park
All are welcome to join the Sikh Outreach Mission and Mayor Henry to enjoy authentic Indian snacks and other souvenirs and learn about Sikh culture like how to tie a turban!
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
Monday, May 31 • Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Beginning on Parnell Avenue, the parade will end at the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.
Essence of Color
Through Saturday, July 31 • Botanical Conservatory
Take in the culmination of art and nature as you walk through Laura Kreischer Manes’
colorful, acrylic pour exhibit in the Botanical Gardens.