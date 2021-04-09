Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 4/9-4/11/21

A popular annual event returns to the Botanical Conservatory and creativity abounds in this week’s look at upcoming events in and around the Summit City this weekend, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

“Color in Motion” Live Butterfly Exhibit

Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, June 27 • Botanical Conservatory

Step into the butterfly tent, where hundreds of beautiful live butterflies surround you.

Observe these winged creatures up close as they feed, rest, and fly and even land on you!

Art Farm Exhibit

Through Friday, April 30 • Creative Women of the World

Browse or purchase unique pieces from the Art Farm who produces functional, found-art

pieces, upcycling everyday objects to have a new purpose, both functional and aesthetic.

2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Through Saturday, April 10 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Catch the last weekend of this display featuring Gold and Silver winning art and writing by

regional students grades 7-12 each expressing topics that inspire creative teens today.

Country Heritage Winery Concert Series

Friday, April 9 & Saturday, April 10 • Country Heritage Winery

Make your reservations to enjoy live, outdoor music on the beautiful grounds of Country

Heritage Winery while enjoying food and wine pairings along with their spring slushies.

41st National Print Exhibition

Through Sunday, May 2 • Artlink Gallery

Showcasing 60 contemporary printmakers and mediums from across the U.S., including

works in stop-motion animation, lithography, relief, screenprint, book art, and more.