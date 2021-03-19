Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 3/19-3/21/21

Experiences with nature and artistic expression are among the highlights for this week’s focus on weekend activities in and around Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Spring Equinox Hike

Saturday, March 20 • Metea County Park

Join this hike through the woods on the first day of spring to learn the mysticism as well as

the science behind the Spring Equinox while you look and listen for the signs of spring.

Department of Art and Design: Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition

Through Friday, March 26 • Visual Arts Gallery at Purdue Fort Wayne

View 21 of the best exhibits chosen in the mediums of ceramics, drawing, painting,

photography, and printmaking, created by 16 talented students in the Department of Art.

Welcome to “The Tiki Bowl”

Through Sunday, April 4 • Botanical Conservatory

Find indoor, tropical fun and games, complete with an ancient form of Hawaiian bowling,

and of course surrounded by lush foliage, bright colors, and the fragrance of the tropics.

Ft. Wayne’s Indoor Farmers Market

Through Saturday, May 8 • Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field

Every Saturday morning through May, find fresh, locally-sourced produce, baked goods,

natural products, crafts, and more at the indoor farmers market at Parkview Field!

Fort Wayne Fun at a Distance

All Year Long • VisitFortWayne.com/FromHome

Fort Wayne has lots of content that you can enjoy at a distance or online. We’ve collected

some fun, interactive activities that you can be a part of at VisitFortWayne.com/FromHome