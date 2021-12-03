Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/3-5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You can take a tour of religious architecture, enjoy a performance of a holiday classic, and pick up some unique holiday gifts in this week’s look at weekend events in and around Fort Wayne.
The following suggestions are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
5th Annual City of Churches Tour
Friday, December 3 • Twelve Fort Wayne Churches
Take a free, self-guided tour of twelve beautiful churches and cathedrals in Fort Wayne and
see first-hand the architecture and design that makes up The City of Churches.
Le Chic Holiday Market
Friday, December 3 – Saturday, December 4 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop the annual Le Chic Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 unique vendors at the
Memorial Coliseum! Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.
The Nutcracker
First Two Weekends in December • Arts United Center
Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker—a local holiday favorite. Go on a fantastic
adventure with Clara and her Nutcracker in this beautiful performance.
Kris Kringle Village
First Two Weekends in December • Arts United Center Plaza
New this year, as part of The Nutcracker’s festivities, come to this traditional German
Christmas Market. Browse the charming, wood chalets filled with seasonal food and gifts.
Saints and Shepherds: New Work by Hebru Brantley
Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, March 13 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Experience mythology through the modern-day lens of Hebru Brantley in this Afro-
Futuristic exhibit, celebrating what it means to be a saint and a shepherd.