Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/3-5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You can take a tour of religious architecture, enjoy a performance of a holiday classic, and pick up some unique holiday gifts in this week’s look at weekend events in and around Fort Wayne.

The following suggestions are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

5th Annual City of Churches Tour

Friday, December 3 • Twelve Fort Wayne Churches

Take a free, self-guided tour of twelve beautiful churches and cathedrals in Fort Wayne and

see first-hand the architecture and design that makes up The City of Churches.

Le Chic Holiday Market

Friday, December 3 – Saturday, December 4 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop the annual Le Chic Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 unique vendors at the

Memorial Coliseum! Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

The Nutcracker

First Two Weekends in December • Arts United Center

Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker—a local holiday favorite. Go on a fantastic

adventure with Clara and her Nutcracker in this beautiful performance.

Kris Kringle Village

First Two Weekends in December • Arts United Center Plaza

New this year, as part of The Nutcracker’s festivities, come to this traditional German

Christmas Market. Browse the charming, wood chalets filled with seasonal food and gifts.

Saints and Shepherds: New Work by Hebru Brantley

Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, March 13 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Experience mythology through the modern-day lens of Hebru Brantley in this Afro-

Futuristic exhibit, celebrating what it means to be a saint and a shepherd.