Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/27-29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The holiday season is in full swing with this week’s look at some upcoming Fort Wayne weekend events and activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Festival of Trees
Wednesday, November 25 – Wednesday, December 6 • Embassy Theatre
Holiday magic fills the Embassy Theatre during this beloved, annual festival of breathtaking
tree displays decorated by local organizations. Purchase your ticket ahead for timed-entry.
Fort Wayne Artist’s Guild Holiday Art Show
Wednesday, November 25 – Saturday, December 26 • 256 W. Main Street
Do your Christmas shopping while supporting local artisans at this holiday popup market,
with the works of over 35 local artists and more than 150 different items.
STEAMS-giving
Friday, November 27 – Sunday, November 29 • Science Central
Explore the science of toys, games, and pastimes as the traditional Festival of Trains is
expanded this year to include a variety of models, hobbies, and activities.
Holly Shopping
Every Saturday, November 28 – December 19 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne every Saturday between Thanksgiving and
Christmas, and find deals, festive holiday windows, and seasonal cheer all over town.
Arena Dinner Theatre’s Christmas Belles – Virtual Show
November 27 – 29, December 4 – 6, & 11 – 13 • Virtual Streaming
How do family secrets, a reluctant “Elvis,” and a vengeful sheep spin this Southern, church
Christmas program hilariously out of control? You’ll just have to watch!