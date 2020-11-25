Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/27-29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The holiday season is in full swing with this week’s look at some upcoming Fort Wayne weekend events and activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Festival of Trees

Wednesday, November 25 – Wednesday, December 6 • Embassy Theatre

Holiday magic fills the Embassy Theatre during this beloved, annual festival of breathtaking

tree displays decorated by local organizations. Purchase your ticket ahead for timed-entry.

Fort Wayne Artist’s Guild Holiday Art Show

Wednesday, November 25 – Saturday, December 26 • 256 W. Main Street

Do your Christmas shopping while supporting local artisans at this holiday popup market,

with the works of over 35 local artists and more than 150 different items.

STEAMS-giving

Friday, November 27 – Sunday, November 29 • Science Central

Explore the science of toys, games, and pastimes as the traditional Festival of Trains is

expanded this year to include a variety of models, hobbies, and activities.

Holly Shopping

Every Saturday, November 28 – December 19 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne every Saturday between Thanksgiving and

Christmas, and find deals, festive holiday windows, and seasonal cheer all over town.

Arena Dinner Theatre’s Christmas Belles – Virtual Show

November 27 – 29, December 4 – 6, & 11 – 13 • Virtual Streaming

How do family secrets, a reluctant “Elvis,” and a vengeful sheep spin this Southern, church

Christmas program hilariously out of control? You’ll just have to watch!