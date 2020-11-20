Fort Wayne weekend events for 11/20-11/22/20

Here are some of this weekend’s highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Turkey Trot 5K

Saturday, November 21 • Fox Island

Hit the scenic trails of Fox Island with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run. Toddlers can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.

Holiday Haute Gathering Market

Saturday, November 21 • Allen County Fairgrounds

Shop this upscale, holiday market event and find unique gifts and treats, enjoy

entertainment by Sunny Taylor, and get your raffle tickets to win amazing prizes!

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, February 28 • Headwaters Park

Lace up your skates and kick off outdoor ice-skating season at Headwaters! Don’t have

skates? Rent a pair for just $3 and make seasonal, family memories.

“Oh? Christmas Tree!” Holiday Exhibit

Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, January 3 • Botanical Conservatory

Discover a grand array of Christmas “trees” from the Viking jól tree to the shrubby Mexican

arbolito. The 12’ tall poinsettia tree stands as centerpiece to the sea of color and beauty.

Turtle Travels

Through Sunday, January 3 • Science Central

Experience turtle migration in a giant board game! Track a hidden turtle using telemetry, see how shell shapes suit different turtles, and even design a turtle-friendly neighborhood.