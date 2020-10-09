Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/9-10/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More outdoor fall fun is on the slate for this weekend in and around Fort Wayne. Here are some of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Stuart Little
Friday, October 9 – Sunday, October 11 • Arts United Center (Outdoors)
Join the Fort Wayne Youtheatre to follow a most unusual mouse as he navigates the supersized world of humans to find his best friend – a bird who disappeared from her nest.
Herbstfest
Saturday, October 10 • Kekionga Cider Company
Celebrate Autumn with Kekionga Cider Co’s release of Apfelwein, a German-style cider, as
well as Octoberfest beers from other local breweries, caramel apples, and live music.
Michiana Wine Festival
Saturday, October 10 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
This 21+ festival features more than 100 Indiana wines to sample, food trucks, and live
music! You can even start celebrating early at the Wine at the Line 5K on Friday.
Sci-Fi Central
Saturday, October 10 • Science Central
Explore science fiction and pop culture at this Time Travel themed mini-convention with
cosplayers, games, trivia contests, photo opportunities, panel discussions, and more!
Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival
Through Sunday, October 25 • Kuehnert Dairy Farm
All ages are invited to come to the farm each weekend and explore the annual corn maze,
experience farm life with the animals, and enjoy the many other fall-themed activities.