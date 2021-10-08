Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/8-10/10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A beloved children’s tale, fun with LEGO bricks, and an award-winning musical duo are among the highlights in this week’s Weekend Events showcase, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

for King & Country

Friday, October 8 • Memorial Coliseum

The award-winning Australian duo, for King & Country, is bringing their ‘burn the ships’

North America: The 2020 Encore tour to Fort Wayne for an unforgettable night.

Charlotte’s Web

Friday, October 8 – Sunday, October 10 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab Theatre

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre brings this charming favorite to life, telling the familiar story of

the true friendship between a young pig named Wilbur and Charlotte the spider.

Disney in Concert: Magical Music from Movies

Saturday, October 9 • Embassy Theatre

Listen as four Broadway-caliber vocalists join with the Philharmonic orchestra to perform

famous Disney movie scores such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more.

Brickworld Fort Wayne 2021

Saturday, October 9 – Sunday, October 10 • Memorial Coliseum

Bring the entire family for a weekend of LEGO fun! Explore 32,000 sq ft of intricate LEGO

creations, and enjoy interactive activities including play areas, fighting robots, and more.

Punkin’ Path

Through Sunday, October 31 • Botanical Conservatory

Enjoy interactive displays in this outdoor Exploration Garden, like photo ops and brain

teasers that reveal a secret message along the way, plus mischievous garden gnomes.