Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/8-10/10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A beloved children’s tale, fun with LEGO bricks, and an award-winning musical duo are among the highlights in this week’s Weekend Events showcase, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
for King & Country
Friday, October 8 • Memorial Coliseum
The award-winning Australian duo, for King & Country, is bringing their ‘burn the ships’
North America: The 2020 Encore tour to Fort Wayne for an unforgettable night.
Charlotte’s Web
Friday, October 8 – Sunday, October 10 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab Theatre
The Fort Wayne Youtheatre brings this charming favorite to life, telling the familiar story of
the true friendship between a young pig named Wilbur and Charlotte the spider.
Disney in Concert: Magical Music from Movies
Saturday, October 9 • Embassy Theatre
Listen as four Broadway-caliber vocalists join with the Philharmonic orchestra to perform
famous Disney movie scores such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more.
Brickworld Fort Wayne 2021
Saturday, October 9 – Sunday, October 10 • Memorial Coliseum
Bring the entire family for a weekend of LEGO fun! Explore 32,000 sq ft of intricate LEGO
creations, and enjoy interactive activities including play areas, fighting robots, and more.
Punkin’ Path
Through Sunday, October 31 • Botanical Conservatory
Enjoy interactive displays in this outdoor Exploration Garden, like photo ops and brain
teasers that reveal a secret message along the way, plus mischievous garden gnomes.