Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/30-11/1/20

Here’s the latest rundown of weekend events and activities in and around Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Dracula

Thursday, October 29 – Saturday, October 31 • Arts United Center

Find yourself captured by the tale of Jonathan Harker as he travels to Castle Dracula despite the warnings, only to find himself prisoner to dark forces in Transylvania.

Joe Deez Arcade Comedy Premiere

Friday, October 30 • Embassy Theatre

Come enjoy this free event as Joe Deez navigates through eight, highly original, Halloween

edition, “Arcade Comedy” bits, while he earns points and tries to survive his set.

A Fun Farm Halloween

Saturday, October 31 • T.A.G. Art Company

Celebrate Halloween with twelve trick-or-treat stations, magic demonstrations, aerial

talent, superheroes, princesses, and even your chance to meet a dinosaur.

Nevermore: The Cask of Amontillado

Saturday, October 31 • Promenade Park

In this 21+ event, you are invited to explore the murder scene, collect evidence, and

interrogate suspects, while enjoying music, hors d’oevres, and the park in an eerie light.

Shipshewana on the Road

Saturday, October 31 – Sunday, November 1 • Memorial Coliseum

Enjoy the Shipshewana shopping experience right here in Fort Wayne. Find unique gifts,

baked goods, crafting supplies, and unexpected treasures you won’t find anywhere else.