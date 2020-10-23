Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/23-25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A film festival and some spooky fun are among the events going on in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend. The following are some highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Cinda B Fall Outlet Sale
Wednesday, October 21 – Saturday, October 24 • Cinda B
Plan a fun shopping trip while supporting a local business. Find up to 70% off at this
admission free, annual event and shop travel bags, tennis bags, cosmetic bags, and more.
Hobnobben Film Festival
Friday, October 23 – Sunday, October 25 • Embassy Theatre
Celebrate unique and diverse storytellers through the art of film. Choose from a variety of
film blocks such as thought-provoking narrative, horror, drama, comedy, and history.
ARCH Haunted Walking Tours
Saturday, October 24 • Various Locations
Get your advanced tickets to explore Fort Wayne’s most historic and haunted skyscrapers,
movie palaces, and speakeasies as well as the brand-new Haunted Lakeside tour.
Amazing Fall Corn Maze
Through Sunday, November 1 • Waterloo, IN
Only two weekends left to wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze
and tackle the other 18 games on-site. End the day with some delicious fall food!
Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos
Through Sunday, November 29 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Created by regional artists, families, and community groups, this traditional, Mexican altar
exhibit features sugar skulls, tissue paper cutouts, photos, and items of passed relatives.