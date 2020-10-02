Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/2-10/4/20

Fall is here in full force, with events in and around Fort Wayne following suit. Here are a few highlights provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Autumn Railroad Festival
Thursday, October 1 – Sunday, October 4 • Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society
Get your tickets for this admission-only event, featuring historic railroad displays like an
operational vintage steam locomotive, and enjoy fare from locally-owned food trucks.
Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Diversion 20
Thursday, October 1 – Saturday, October 3 • Arts United Center
Enjoy this fresh, innovative performance presented by the Fort Wayne Ballet, in their
production designed to enlighten and entertain audiences with its diverse styles of dance!
Space Day
Saturday, October 3 • Science Central
Explore the science and enthusiasm of space! Design your own exoplanet, learn about the
nebula, Cosmic Reef, and grow your appreciation of our universe through fun activities.
Miami Indian Heritage Days
Saturday, October 3 • Chief Richardville House
Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and
performers. Also see demonstrations of traditional Miami life, like Cattail Matting.
Various Events
Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop children’s consignment at the Lucky Duck Sale, plan your big day at the Fall Bridal
Spectacular, or exercise your creativity at the Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway.