Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/2-10/4/20

Fall is here in full force, with events in and around Fort Wayne following suit. Here are a few highlights provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Autumn Railroad Festival

Thursday, October 1 – Sunday, October 4 • Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society

Get your tickets for this admission-only event, featuring historic railroad displays like an

operational vintage steam locomotive, and enjoy fare from locally-owned food trucks.

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Diversion 20

Thursday, October 1 – Saturday, October 3 • Arts United Center

Enjoy this fresh, innovative performance presented by the Fort Wayne Ballet, in their

production designed to enlighten and entertain audiences with its diverse styles of dance!

Space Day

Saturday, October 3 • Science Central

Explore the science and enthusiasm of space! Design your own exoplanet, learn about the

nebula, Cosmic Reef, and grow your appreciation of our universe through fun activities.

Miami Indian Heritage Days

Saturday, October 3 • Chief Richardville House

Tour the oldest, Native American structure in the Midwest and enjoy local artists and

performers. Also see demonstrations of traditional Miami life, like Cattail Matting.

Various Events

Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop children’s consignment at the Lucky Duck Sale, plan your big day at the Fall Bridal

Spectacular, or exercise your creativity at the Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway.