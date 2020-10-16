Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/16-10/18/20

Precious gems, German culture, and some Halloween fun are in store for this weekend’s list of upcoming events and attractions in and around Fort Wayne. Here are the highlights, presented by Visit Fort Wayne:

59th Annual Gem & Mineral Show

Friday, October 16 – Sunday, October 18 • Allen County Fairgrounds

Find gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary arts, and handcrafted jewelry. Watch demonstrations

in lapidary artmaking and bid on one-of-a-kind pieces at the silent auction.

Confluence Kitchen: Featuring the Culture of Germany

Saturday, October 17 • Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park

Try some delicious German food, swap authentic German recipes, snap a selfie at the

themed photo booth, and add your applause to help judge the Best Dressed Dachshund.

Ladies Night

Saturday, October 17 • Embassy Theatre

Get ready for a girl’s night out to celebrate Fort Wayne’s female, vocal powerhouses at

Ladies Night with the most iconic “diva hits” of pop music, theater, and film.

Punkin Path

Through Sunday, November 1 • Botanical Conservatory

Enjoy interactive displays in this outdoor Exploration Garden, like photo ops and brain

teasers that reveal a secret message along the way, plus mischievous garden gnomes.

The Nightmare Before Miracle Halloween Pop-Up Bar

Through Saturday, November 7 • The Sidecar

Come for the themed cocktails, and stay for the crazy décor, and jolly fun times! Like their

Christmas Pop-Up “Miracle” The Sidecar is celebrating Halloween with double the fun.