Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/16-10/18/20

Precious gems, German culture, and some Halloween fun are in store for this weekend’s list of upcoming events and attractions in and around Fort Wayne. Here are the highlights, presented by Visit Fort Wayne:
59th Annual Gem & Mineral Show
Friday, October 16 – Sunday, October 18 • Allen County Fairgrounds
Find gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary arts, and handcrafted jewelry. Watch demonstrations
in lapidary artmaking and bid on one-of-a-kind pieces at the silent auction.
Confluence Kitchen: Featuring the Culture of Germany
Saturday, October 17 • Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park
Try some delicious German food, swap authentic German recipes, snap a selfie at the
themed photo booth, and add your applause to help judge the Best Dressed Dachshund.
Ladies Night
Saturday, October 17 • Embassy Theatre
Get ready for a girl’s night out to celebrate Fort Wayne’s female, vocal powerhouses at
Ladies Night with the most iconic “diva hits” of pop music, theater, and film.
Punkin Path
Through Sunday, November 1 • Botanical Conservatory
Enjoy interactive displays in this outdoor Exploration Garden, like photo ops and brain
teasers that reveal a secret message along the way, plus mischievous garden gnomes.
The Nightmare Before Miracle Halloween Pop-Up Bar
Through Saturday, November 7 • The Sidecar
Come for the themed cocktails, and stay for the crazy décor, and jolly fun times! Like their
Christmas Pop-Up “Miracle” The Sidecar is celebrating Halloween with double the fun.