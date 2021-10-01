Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/1-10/3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Treats for your eyes and ears, and a celebration of autumn, are among this week’s Weekend Event highlights from Visit Fort Wayne:
Diversions 21
Thursday, September 30 – Saturday, October 2 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab
The Fort Wayne Ballet invites you to come and “listen with your eyes” to these short stories
told through diverse styles of dance, combined to deliver a must-see performance.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Friday, October 1 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Five-time Grammy-nominated blues rocker, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, brings his Fender guitar back to the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion with special guest, Bette Smith.
Salomon Farm Fall Harvest Festival
Friday, October 1 – Saturday, October 2 • Salomon Farm Park
Come to this free event to celebrate the history of the American Farm and find live animals,
hands-on activities, wagon rides, an antique tractor parade, and a farmers market.
Heroes and Legends XV
Saturday, October 2 • Memorial Coliseum
Professional wrestling comes to the Memorial Coliseum for an exciting day of matches. Set
up a meet and greet with your favorites and join the Q&A sessions before the event.
Fall Bridal Spectacular
Sunday, October 3 • Memorial Coliseum
Discover everything you need to plan your perfect wedding. From photographers and
florists to venues and hotels, brides will find it all at the Fall Bridal Spectacular!