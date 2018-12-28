Fort Wayne weekend events, December 28 – 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Mad Ants vs. Delaware Blue Coats – Friday, Dec. 28 @ 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are in town versus the Delaware Blue Coats! Tip off is 7 p.m. This is a great event for kids clubs, youth groups, family outings or a date night.

Admission: $9-$39

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Indoor Market – Saturday, Dec. 29 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Find this market indoors at Parkview Field under the large digital scoreboard inside of the Lincoln Financial Event Center. Shop a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, crafts and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 216 W. Douglas Avenue

PopCon Fort Wayne – Saturday, Dec. 29 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 30 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PopCon is a family-friendly, cosplay-friendly event that features all genres, including but not limited to sci-fi, anime, comics, fantasy, internet and gaming. The event features panels, activities, and dozens of vendors, artists, authors, podcasters and YouTubers.

Admission: $10-$50

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Pre-New Year’s Eve Comedy Show – Saturday, Dec. 29 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (two shows)

Check out the Pre-New Year’s Eve Comedy Show, featuring three guests: Steve Sabo, Steve Smargon and Michael Moses.

Admission: $20 in advance, $30 day of show

Location: Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Cincinnati Cyclones – Saturday, Dec. 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones this Saturday night.

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Mad Ants vs. Greensboro Swarm – Sunday, Dec. 30 @ 5 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are in town versus the Greensboro Swarm! Tip off is 7 p.m. This is a great event for kids clubs, youth groups, family outings or a date night.

Admission: $9-$39

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue