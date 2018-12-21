Fort Wayne weekend events, December 21 – 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights – Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 6-10 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 23 @ 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy driving through a winter wonderland of light displays this holiday season, plus enjoy free popcorn and cocoa, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a candy cane quiz! Proceeds of the event will support disadvantaged people within the community looking for a second chance at employment.

Admission: $10 per car

Location: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Headwaters Park Ice Skating – Friday, Dec. 21 @ 12-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 23 @ 12-8 p.m.

This family-friendly skating rink is open now through March 3 in downtown Fort Wayne. In addition to skating, the rink also offers concessions, skate sharpening services and private ice rentals.

Admission: $5 with $2 skate rental

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo – Friday, Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Kalamazoo Wings this Friday night!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Indoor Market – Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Visit Fort Wayne’s indoor market this Saturday. The market features a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffee, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, 216 W. Douglas Avenue

Indoor Flat Track Motorcycle Racing – Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 2 p.m.

Motorcycle riders from all over the Midwest will battle it out on a 1/8th mile concrete short track covered in Coke syrup. It’s a family-friendly event featuring riders as young as 5 and a special guest appearance by Santa Claus!

Admission: $20 Adults, $15 Military Discount and Children (6-12)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo – Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Toledo Walleye this Saturday night!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters Holiday Show – Sunday, Dec. 23 @ 3 p.m.

The Drifters recorded a number of “firsts” in their storied career. They were the first musical group to sell over two million records with their pop classic “Up on the Roof.” The Platters hit single “Only You” launched the group as superstars on the world stage. Soon after, “The Great Pretender” propelled the group to the #1 spot on the charts. Among the many songs The Cornell Gunter’s Coasters have produced over time, include all time fan favorites “Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak,” “Poison Ivy,” and “Love Potion Number 9.”

Admission: $30-$60

Location: Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard