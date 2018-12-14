Fort Wayne weekend events, December 14 – 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

‘Tis the Season: Music, Beer & 80s Family Portraits Party – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7-9 p.m.

Celebrate the season in style with a beer in your hand and listening to Graci Phillips play original holiday music, while rocking your tacky holiday outfit. Grab your buddies and pose in front of a dazzling backdrop, dressed in your ugly sweater or your red plaid homemade matching dresses. Snap prom poses or 80s Sears portraits on your phone to make it your new seasonal profile pic or send to Grandma for the holidays!

Admission: Free

Location: Hop River Brewing Company, 1515 N. Harrison Street

Sweets So Geek Holiday Movie Marathon – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Watch up to three holiday movies at Sweets So Geek this Friday. Enjoy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.), A Christmas Story (9:15 p.m.) and Die Hard (11:15 p.m.)! There will also be tickets for sale that will garner you a special Christmas-theme dessert and entry into a trivia contest.

Admission: $5 per movie

Location: Sweets So Geek, 3410 N. Anthony Boulevard

Messiah by Candlelight – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Handel’s most recognizable and revered masterpiece is performed to the warm glow of candlelight in the most luminous of settings. The Philharmonic’s “Messiah” is now considered Fort Wayne’s most popular, sold-out holiday tradition. Experience the “Hallelujah” Chorus and other favorites in a Christmas event you’ll never forget.

Admission: $50

Location: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne Street

The Spirit of Christmas – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 2 p.m.

The Spirit of Christmas has become one of Fort Wayne’s favorite holiday traditions and is always a pleasure to bring to life each year. The combination of beautiful voices resonating in this amazing space is sure to enchant audiences of all ages and reminds us of the reason for the season.

Admission: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Location: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun Street

Hairball at Clyde Theatre – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 8 p.m.

The lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, blood, bombs, confetti, spiders, snakes & monsters (oh my) and the screaming hoards of rabid Hairball fans create an event – an event that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover!

Admission: $17.50 in advance, $22.50 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Neighborlink Give Back/Pop Up – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Find will be donating 10% of Saturday’s sales to Neighborlink with the hopes of providing a new furnace to a neighbor in need. Get to know your neighbors this Saturday at The Find!

Admission: N/A

Location: The Find FW, 133 W. Wayne Street

Taste of Aloha – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The City Exchange Shops are hosting a Dashing Through December event and invited us to serve our “Ono Grindz”! There will be other vendors and shops, too! We hope to see you on the 15th! Well be posting more as the event nears.

Admission: Free

Location: City Exchange Shops, 127 Wayne Street

The Art Market: Winter Edition – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Art Market is a curated marketplace featuring the best in contemporary craft and handmade goods. Pick up all of your last minute holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, and of course treats for yourself!

Admission: Free

Location: Artlink Gallery, 300 E. Main Street

Euell A. Wilson Center 25th Anniversary Concert with CeCe Winans – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 6:30 p.m.

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history.

Admission: $39-$59

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo Walleye – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Toledo Walleye.

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Botanical Conservatory – Suzuki Strings Holiday Concert – Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 2-2:45 p.m.

Visit the Conservatory gardens and enjoy this special concert offered by the accomplished students of Fort Wayne Suzuki. Children ages 4 to 18 will play folk songs, classical melodies, and holiday favorites on violin and cello.

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children (ages 3-17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Annual German Christmas Concert – Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 4-5:30 p.m.

Covering a wide range of German music to celebrate this mid-winter holiday, the Weihnachtskonzert features hymns, carols, and sacred music along with folk songs, popular favorites, and folklore. Whether it’s Christmas, the New Year, the winter Solstice, or the end of the Old Year, the history and legacy of German music in the winter is explored.

Admission: Free

Location: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald Street