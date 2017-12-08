Fort Wayne weekend events, Dec. 8 – 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The holiday cheer is in full force this weekend throughout the Fort Wayne area. Attend the Christmaspalooza, Youtheatre’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or see the Nutcracker this weekend!

If you’re looking for something to do that isn’t holiday related, check out PowerUP, Comedy Night at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club or attend a Komets game this weekend.

There’s something for everyone this weekend! Check out all Fort Wayne has to offer below!

Holiday Fun – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 9 a.m.

Make holiday crafts, play games and enjoy Santa’s favorite treat, milk and cookies, at the Holiday Fun event at the Community Center. Admission is $14 and the registration deadline was December 1.

PowerUP – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 1-5 p.m.

This workshop will arm you with key insights and tools from a fellow entrepreneur who has successfully faced the same challenges you’re facing today. You will leave with plans you can apply immediately to grow your own business. This event takes place at the Atrium, 111 W. Berry.

Holiday Open House – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy the natural cheer of Peace of Mind Wellness Center, 2200 Lake Avenue. There will be light snacks, free 10 minute neck and shoulder massages (must sign up online), 10% off gift certificates and retail, and make your own essential oil roll-on. The event is free and open to the public.

Christmaspalooza! Free Indoor Christmas Carnival – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 2-6 p.m.

This annual free indoor Christmas carnival includes huge inflatables, Christmas character meet and greets, free pictures with Santa, music and concessions. Admission is free with a canned good to donate to Harvest Food Bank.

Fort Wayne City of Churches Tour 2017 – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 6 p.m.

16 churches will open their sanctuaries for you to explore their architecture and history. Take photos of the beautiful Christmas decorations! Music and refreshments provided. Admission is free.

Holiday Jewels 2017 – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 6-9 p.m.

Attend the annual Holiday Jewels Fundraiser and Silent Auction at the historic Vermilyea House. Take a tour of the home and enjoy food from Club Soda while supporting ARCH and its mission. Tickets are $45 for ARCH members and $55 for non-members.

Youtheatre: A Charlie Brown Christmas – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 @ Noon, and Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 2 p.m.

Charlie Brown is on a mission to find the real meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $20/adult, $15/child (18 and younger), $15/senior, $15/group rate (10 or more).

Jim Brickman – A Joyful Christmas – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Jim Brickman will deliver the sound and spirit of the season with carols, classics and original songs. Celebrate the faith, love and togetherness we value most during the holiday season. Tickets range from $26-$61 at the Auer Performance Hall at IPFW.

Jingle Bell Jazz – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hear your holiday favorites in pop and vocal jazz styles. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day-of, and $10 for students at the C2G Music Hall.

2017 Philharmonic Holiday Pops – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Broadway vocalist Mike Eldred will headline this year’s Philharmonic event at the Embassy Theatre. Take a journey through the winter wonderlands and traditional Christmases as you experience the music, popular culture, memories and true spirit of the season. Tickets start at $29.

The Nutcracker – Friday, Dec. 8 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 2:30-4:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Join Clara and her Nutcracker on Christmas Eve and they battle the Mouse King and his rodent army! Sugar Plum Parties will follow each matinee. Tickets range from $17-$40.

Santa Train – Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 9 a.m.

Upon arriving at the boarding site, passengers will navigate Santa’s Workshop and experience entertainment, food from Bravas, refreshments from Mocha Lounge, family photo opportunities, a children’s activity area and more. The 20-minute train ride allows passengers to visit with Santa. Tickets are $7, children 3 years and under are free at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.

Fort Wayne Women: Greater than Gold – Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne area women are invited to this free semi-annual event. Come hear motivational speaker Christie Browning present a personal development message on the value and potential of the women in our community. Go shopping at the holiday boutique and visit the concessions! Admission is free, but feel welcome to bring an optional donation item for Charis House – a local non-profit that provides housing and restorative programs to homeless women and children.

Walk to Bethlehem – Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walk to Bethlehem with your friends and family this weekend at First Christian Church, 4800 S Calhoun St. Tours are scheduled every 10 minutes, and will lead you through the story of Jesus’ birth. The walk features live scenes complete with spice and bread vendors, Roman soldiers, a census taker, a potter, a spinner of wool and more. Admission is free.

Fort Wayne’s Dancesport December Monthly Dance – Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 7-11 p.m.

A Formal Dinner Dance for $20 includes a lesson with Kelley Bartlett, pictures and entertainment. General dancing is $10. Couples and singles welcome.

Comedy Night with Mike Paramore – Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Attend this event at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club Saturday for $20/person. Tickets are $15 in advance. Mike Paramore is described as “the guy you fight to sit next to in a movie theatre, on a long car ride or during a boring lecture.”

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Quad City – Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make another run for a championship. Single game ticket prices range from $13-$28 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.