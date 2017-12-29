Fort Wayne weekend events, Dec. 29 – 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend brings another round of celebrations as 2018 kicks off Sunday night!

Check out what’s happening in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas this weekend below.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Wheeling – Friday, Dec. 29 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adult ticket prices range from $13-$28.

Animal Enrichment Day – Saturday, Dec. 30 @ 1-4 p.m.

Animal Enrichment Day features the opportunity to explore the sanctuary and visit the grazing animals. Keepers will begin delivering holiday gifts at 1 p.m. and continue until their “sleigh” is empty. Shoppers can find holiday clearance items in the Wolf Den Gifts & Things, open all afternoon.

Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Drive – Saturday, Dec. 30 @ 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will take on the Grand Rapids Drive this Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Pre New Year’s Eve Comedy Show at the Guesthouse with Michael C Moses – Saturday, Dec. 30 @ 7:15 p.m.

Attend this comedy event at Don Hall’s Guesthouse. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime, and tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year with Science Central’s annual Countdown to Noon. Admission is $9 per person, ages 3+. Children ages 2 and under are free. The event features children’s activities such as face painting, making party hats and noise makers, plus science demonstrations and a giant balloon drop featuring 2,018 balloons!

Dog Fight – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 6-7:30 p.m.

Join this 90 minute solo game, dodge lasers and compete with family and friends. Tickets are $12 per player and the top three players will receive a prize.

Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 7 p.m. – Midnight

This event will feature music, fireworks, and a countdown to 2018 paired with a large-scale constructed ball. The event is free and open to all ages at Parkview Field’s Silver Parking Lot on the corner of Ewing St & W Brackenridge St.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets this Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Come see Icy D. Eagle and the rest of the Komets when they hit the ice for the 2017-18 season. Ticket prices range from $13-28 for adults.

Combat Ops Arena New Year Party – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 8-11:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with unlimited COA Laser Tag and Down Range NERF Tag. Gift cards will be hidden in the laser tag arena, with up to $50 in value. Tickets are $50 per player with only 30 unlimited play tickets available.

NYE Bash with Ty Causey – Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Monday)

Light hors d’oeuvres followed by a dinner buffet, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, cash bar and limited VIP services available. Tickets are $45 in advance, $60 at the door or $75 for couples. This event is 21+ at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club.