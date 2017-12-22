Fort Wayne weekend events, Dec. 22 – 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Whether you’re getting excited for Christmas or just like looking at holiday lights, the Festival of Lights at Moose Lake and Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park are perfect events for you this weekend.

Sports fans, cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on Quad City this Saturday.

And don’t forget, there’s plenty of time to ice skate downtown at Headwaters Park!

Headwaters Park Ice Skating – Friday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 24

Open through the end of February, ice skating at Headwaters Park is a great way to spend the weekend. Admission is $3 for children under 14, $5 for 14 years and older. Rent skates for $2.

An Old-Time Country Christmas Festival of Lights at Moose Lake – Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy the overall experience and atmosphere of winter in the 1800’s village with holiday music, Christmas lights, Santa Claus and special decorations. This event is free and open to the public.

Fantasy of Lights – Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 6-10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24 @ 6-9 p.m.

This drive-through event is situated at Franke Park and transforms the park into a spectacular winter wonderland with 100+ larger-than-life animated light displays depicting holiday scenes. Admission is $10 per car.

Manifesting Your Dreams Workshop – Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 1-2 p.m.

Discuss how to use the Law of Attraction to manifest your dreams, and go over techniques to set and reach attainable life goals. This one-hour workshop at Peace of Mind Wellness Center is $10/person. Call (260) 423-3433 to reserve a spot.

Comedy Night with Warren B Hall – Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 7:15 p.m.

Attend Comedy Night at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Event is 21+ and tickets are $20 at the door.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Quad City – Saturday, Dec. 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make another run for a championship. Adult tickets range from $13-$28 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.