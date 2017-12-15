Fort Wayne weekend events, Dec. 15 – 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Events in Fort Wayne bring fun for all ages this weekend!

For the younger crowd, make your own Paw Patrol gear or friendship bracelets. If you’re into sports, attend a Komets or Mad Ants game this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. There are also several events aimed to bring holiday spirit to you and your family!

Check out all area events below.

Paw Patrol – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 9-9:45 a.m.

Make your own Paw Patrol gear and help the team on a very important rescue mission at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St. Once you’re done, enjoy a yummy puppy treat. Ages 2-4. Admission is $14/child – must be pre-registered.

Leah Art Wear trunk show at The Art Farm Holiday Pop Up Gallery – Friday, Dec. 15 @ Noon

Fiber artist Leah Dziewit of Maple City, MI will be showing her hand-dyed silk and wool garments for a very special one day trunk show. Admission is free at The Art Farm, 17612 N County Line Rd E.

Spirit of Christmas – Friday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 2 p.m.

Heartland Sings presents music of the season in the stunning Beaux-Arts Courthouse Rotunda. Get into the spirit of Christmas this weekend at the Allen County Courthouse. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students.

Friendship Bracelets: A Craft Workshop for Youth – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 6-7:30 p.m.

For $10, learn the art of making your own friendship bracelets. Make one with staff at the Peace of Mind Wellness Center, then take home supplies to make more. This crafting workshop is for youth, but parents are welcome to participate. Students get 20% off admission.

Castle Gallery: Holiday Show 2017 Opening Reception – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 6-10 p.m.

The reception will include piano by Mark Mason Meussling, cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Kenny Bergle Experience – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 7-10 p.m.

Laser lights and fog machines set the stage for a thought-provoking concert that includes music renditions of personal history stories of Ella Fitzgerald, Ornette Coleman, Joe Zawinul and Miles Davis. The concert takes place at Wunderkammer Company for $15-$20.

Messiah By Candlelight – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Experience the “Hallelujah” Chorus and other favorites in the warm glow of candlelight. Admission is $35 at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Indy – Friday, Dec. 15 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make another run for a championship at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adult ticket prices range from $13-$28.

The Art Market: Winter Edition – Saturday, Dec. 16 @ 12-7 p.m.

Check out contemporary craft and handmade goods this weekend at the Artlink Gallery, 300 East Main St. Admission is free and open to the public.

Essential Oil Basics – Saturday, Dec. 16 @ 1-2 p.m.

Learn essential oil basics and how to use them in your everyday life. Plus, make your own essential oil roll-on. Admission is $10 at the Peace of Mind Wellness Center.

Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Drive – Saturday, Dec. 16 @ 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are in town vs. the Grand Rapids Drive. Cheer them on this Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Comedy Night with Mike Green – Saturday, Dec. 16 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Mike is known for his clever “clean comedy.” While developing his own show, he was lucky enough to work with Tim Allen, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Titus and Ellen Degeneres. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of show.

2018 Winter Solstice Dancesport Challenge – Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Winter Solstice takes the lead in a series of four events in the Great Lakes Region. Spectators are $20/person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Babes in Toyland – Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 2-3:30 p.m.

Attend Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s annual December concert at South Side High School. Prepare to be entertained by storybook characters from Mother Goose Land, dancing toys, creatures from the Forest of No Return and wintery landscapes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students.

Holiday Brass 2017 – Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 6-8 p.m.

The Old Crown Brass band presents its annual Holiday Concert at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.