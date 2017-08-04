Fort Wayne weekend events, August 4 – 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Whether you’re into concerts, film, sports or astrology, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Fort Wayne.

Summer Party – Fort Wayne Museum of Art – Friday, August 4 @ 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy food, friends and music this Friday at the FWMoA. Tickets are $8 for members and $15 for non-members.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 4 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Check out Big Daddy Caddy this Friday at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain. This event is free and open to the public.

Tincaps Baseball – Friday, August 4 @ 7:05 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Tincaps as they take on the West Michigan Whitecaps Friday night. Make sure to stay through the end of the game for an awesome fireworks display!

Fort Wayne Music Showcase Jam – Friday, August 4 @ 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

For $20 per ticket, watch Fort Wayne and Indiana artists perform R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop music at Headwaters Park.

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2017 – Friday, August 4 @ 8:30 to 11 p.m.

If you’re into Reggae music, Gizzae is the perfect band for you. Attend this concert rain or shine at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Tickets are $6, 12 and under are free.

Jurassic Quest XL: Out of Extinction – Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6

Check out ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Open Friday from 3-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Healing Body and Spirit Psychic Expo – Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 @ 10 a.m.

Experienced Psychic, Mediums and Healers will hold free lectures this weekend at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. If you’re interested in tarot cards, aura photos, crystals, astrologists and more, this event is perfect for you. Weekend passes are $17.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, August 5 @ 6 p.m.

This Saturday, catch Grateful Groove, John Minton and more at the Allen County Public Library. This event is free and open to the public.

Cinema Center: Let’s-Flix & Chill – Saturday, August 5 @ 7 p.m.

A free event in which Let’s Comedy has fun with the audience during a film.