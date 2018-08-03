Fort Wayne weekend events, August 3 – 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Let’s Fest 2: Let’s Comedy Festival 2018 – Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5

Let’s Fest is back with an even more explosive lineup! Tickets are available for each event or for the entire weekend. This event has multiple events are various times and locations. See Facebook for details.

Admission: $60 (all-weekend pass)

Location: Various spots throughout Fort Wayne

Bootcamp Fridays at Parkview Field – Friday, August 3 @ 11-11:45 a.m.

Meet at the front entrance of the Central Branch YMCA at 10:55 a.m. and jog down to Parkview Field to join in on a 45-minute bootcamp class.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Yellow Submarine – Remastered – Friday, August 3 through Thursday, August 9 @ 1 p.m.

An icon of psychedelic pop culture, Yellow Submarine is a colorful musical spectacle and an exhilarating joyful cinematic experience for all ages – fill with visual invention, optical illusions, word play and glorious music. Rated G, 90 minutes.

Admission: $9 General Admission, $7.50 Seniors, $5 Cinema Center Members

Location: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street

Catch the Vibe 2018 – Concert to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters – Friday, August 3 @ 6-9:30 p.m.

Join in on an evening of fun, food, drinks and live music featuring the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra. This event is 21+.

Admission: $5

Location: The Philmore on Broadway, 2441 Broadway

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 3 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Attend this free concert series every Friday at Jefferson Pointe. Bring the family out for an evening of music. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended!

Admission: Free

Location: Courtyard Fountain at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Stand up for the Next Generation – Friday, August 3 @ 7 p.m.

One night, three diverse comedians converge for a great cause – the youth. Khurum Sheikh, Carla Goldbusch, and Joe Deez will put their lives’ experiences on stage. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for materials for Humor Association’s inaugural class this fall, which teaches comedy to at-risk youths, victims of bullying and children who have suffered abuse.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Fridays @ 2104 Fort Wayne with Ty Causey – Friday, August 3 @ 8-11 p.m.

Ty Causey’s music style is described as “a combination of Smooth Jazz, Sensual Classic Soul and R&B.”

Admission: Free

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2018 – Friday, August 3 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

Check out Governor Davis and Swick & Jones this Friday during the Botanical Roots Concert Series’ 13th season. Concerts are held rain or shine in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring your own chair. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing.

Admission: $6, kids 12 years and under are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

MHS Free Admission Day at Science Central – Saturday, August 4 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Everyone gets FREE admission to Science Central on August 4! Celebrate back to school with MHS. Play games for a change to win a free backpack, and de-stress before school is back in session.

Admission: Free

Location: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton Street

Healing Body, Mind and Spirit Expo – Saturday, August 4 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 5 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tarot, rune and angel readers, aura photos, stones, crystals, pet communicators, body workers, crystal healers, spirit artists, numerology, aromatherapy, astrologists, palmistry, essential oils, holistic products, dream catchers, jewelry and more! Free lectures and door prizes included with admission.

Admission: $10 daily pass, $17 weekend pass

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Brew Haven 2018 – Saturday, August 4 @ 1 p.m. (VIP) or 2-6 (General Admission)

More than 300 craft beers from over 50 breweries! Including 50+ homebrews from MASH, the Fort Wayne Homebrew Club.

Admission: $40 in advance, $50 at the door (General Admission); $65 (VIP); $100 (VIP Fast Pass); $15 (designated driver – includes unlimited soft drinks)

Location: Schnelker Park (New Haven), 956 Park Avenue

Rock the Plaza 2018 – Saturday, August 4 @ 6 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! Food will be available for purchase. This week’s lineup includes: CatBox, Joe Martyn Ricke & Miracle Machine, Taj Maholics and Brother.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience – Saturday, August 4 @ 7 p.m.

Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see.

Admission: $15

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Stroll Through the Zoo and Epilepsy Awareness Expo – Sunday, August 5 @ 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join Briezy’s Bunch for a stroll through the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo followed by Epilepsy Awareness Day at Frank #1 Pavilion. This event is intended to provide increased social support as well as education and resources for individuals and families affected by epilepsy.

Admission: $35 Adults, $30 Children

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard