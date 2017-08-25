Fort Wayne weekend events, August 25 – 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – With the summer coming to an end, a lot weekly events are wrapping up!

This weekend is your last chance to attend Friday Nites Live and Rock the Plaza 2017.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 25 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attend the last free concert at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain as Good Night Gracie takes the stage. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended!

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2017 – Friday, August 25 @ 8:30 to 11 p.m.

If you love soul music, you’ll love Soul Lounge this Friday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Admission is $6, and children 12 and younger are free.

Taste of the Arts – Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26

Get a taste of Fort Wayne art, culture, food and drinks while enjoying local musicians. Taste of the Arts is kid-friendly and free for everyone. Performances begin Friday at 5 p.m. on the downtown Arts Campus, 300 E. Main Street.

Taste of the Arts Beat Beethoven 4 mile run and walk – Saturday, August 26 @ 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Runners are challenged to “beat Beethoven” as they run 4 miles to the time it takes to perform the 5th Symphony. The entry fee is $25 per person.

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Market – Saturday, August 26 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There’s only one month left to enjoy local produce and crafts on the southeast corner of Barr and Wayne streets. The event is free and open to the public.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, August 26 @ 6 p.m.

It’s the last night to attend this summer’s Rock the Plaza concert series at the Allen County Public Library. Tim Harrington Band, Shelly Dixon & Jeff McRae, the Windows and Freak Brothers will be performing.

Historic Old Fort: Post Miamies – Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27

Watch the 1700’s come alive with fur traders, Native Americans, civilians and soldiers at The Old Fort. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.