Fort Wayne weekend events, August 18 – 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Calling all animal and music lovers! This weekend is filled with opportunities for free concerts, walks in the park with your dog, and a tour through the zoo.

If you’re looking for something to change up your ordinary weekend routine, WOWO has you covered.

Zoo Brew & Wine Too – Friday, August 18 @ 6 p.m.

Guests 21+ can sample food, beer and wine from over 40 local and regional establishments as they stroll through the zoo. The event features live music and zoo animals. Proceeds from the event support zoo operations, conservation, education and animal care programs. Tickets are $150 for VIP and $75 for general admission.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 18 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Relax and listen to some local music at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain. This Friday will feature the New Millennium Orchestra.

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2017 – Friday, August 18 @ 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Check out Dwayne Dopsie this Friday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Tickets are $6, and children 12 and under are free.

Shindigz National Soccer Festival – Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 @ 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday night’s game features MSU vs. Butler, and during Saturday’s game Duke takes on IU. Single Day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for children at the gate.

Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society Open House – Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20

The event features the display of world-famous Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive no. 765, historical passenger car and railroad displays, train rides, local food trucks and more. Admission is free and train rides are $5 per person.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, August 19 @ 6 p.m.

This week’s lineup includes Zephaniah, Basketcase, B45s and Walkin’ Papers. Admission is free and the show starts at 6 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library.

BritBeat – Foellinger Theater Concert Series – Saturday, August 19 @ 8 p.m.

“A multimedia concert journey through Beatles music history.” Follow the journey of the Beatles’ early music days at the Cavern Club, Liverpool, the Ed Sullivan show and Shea Stadium, and finish with the later years of Abbey Road and the White Album. Admission is $22 per person.

Ride or Rot – Sunday, August 20 @ 1 to 5 p.m.

A free vintage motorcycle event in the 800 block of South Calhoun. Bring your bike out for a day of riding and socializing with other bike lovers. If you want to participate in the motorcycle show contest, it is $10 per bike to register.

Concert on the Farm 2017 – Sunday, August 20 @ 4 to 7 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets to Salmon Farm Park this Sunday to watch Adam Strack and the Hubie Ashcraft Band perform. Sandwiches and brews are available for purchase and tickets are $5 per person.

Dog Days of Summer – Sunday, August 20 @ 4 p.m.

This event allows participants to walk a mile with their dog or run a solo 5K, and includes live music, a cookout and the opportunity to adopt a dog from the SPCA. Registration fees are $25 for the one mile dog walk and $35 for the solo 5K run.