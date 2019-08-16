Fort Wayne weekend events, August 16 – 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society Open House – Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, August 18 @ 12-4 p.m.

Experience living railroad history during this three-day event

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, August 16 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 16 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free, Friday night concert at Jefferson Pointe. Bands change weekly, with the Todd Harold Band set to take the stage this week. Seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2019 – Friday, August 16 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

Concerts are held rain or shine in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Seating is limited, so bring your own chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site from Mad Anthony Brewing. This week’s band: Zion Lion (Reggae).

Admission: $6 General Admission, children 12 and under are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Cars & Coffee at the Plaza – Saturday, August 17 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle, special interest cars and street rods. Enjoy free coffee and donuts while you attend. Share your passion, show off your favorite car, see other great automobiles.

Admission: Free with regular admission to the museum

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn)

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Outdoor Market – Saturday, August 17 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr Streets

The 5th Annual OakTree Supply Northeast Indiana Woodworking Artisans Fair – Saturday, August 17 @ 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Buy beautiful, one of a kind handcrafted items from some of the best regional woodworking and metalworking artists. Be sure to see all the woodworking demos, factory representatives, and live chain saw carving. Lucille’s BBQ food truck will be there offering great food and refreshments from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: OakTree Store Grounds, 14215 Lima Road

T’ai Chi on the Plaza – Saturday, August 17 @ 10 a.m.

Take part in a free, all-ages T’ai Chi class in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend. Bring a friend and a bottle of water!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

AWS Foundation Special Abilities Days at Science Central – Saturday, August 17 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

On Special Abilities Day, modifications are made to the exhibits and programs, which include lower ambient sound levels, increased light in areas that are usually dark, a less-crowded environment, and access to a quiet room, among other things.

Admission: Free, but registration is required

Location: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton Street

Satek Winery Art Show – Saturday, August 17 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dozens of local artists will be arrayed on the Satek Winery lawn promenade, with their work available for display and purchase. Food will be available for purchase and the whole event is free and open to the public.

Admission: Free

Location: Satek Winery, 6208 N. Van Guilder Road (Fremont)

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, August 17 @ 6 p.m.

Rock the Plaza happens every Saturday night at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL). This week’s concert lineup includes: Bad Hombres, Brian Lemert, Damon Mitchell and URB. Don’t forge to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on! Also, Pint and Slice will be at the scene serving pizza and drinks.

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Saturday, August 17 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night downtown while watching the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field! This is event is great for baseball-lovers, or someone just looking for something fun to do this weekend. Another game will take place at Parkview Field on Sunday, August 18 @ 3:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street