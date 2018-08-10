Fort Wayne weekend events, August 10 – 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Encores: 40 Years of Artlink Exhibition – Friday, August 10 @ 5-8 p.m.

The event will feature forty influential artists on Artlink’s history. These artists have served as founders of the organization, staff and directors, curators, teachers and much more. Alongside these artists, a timeline of Artlink’s history will emerge through historical documents, postcards, photographs, and newspaper articles from Artlink’s archives.

Admission: N/A

Location: Artlink Gallery, 300 E. Main Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 10 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring the family out for an evening of free music, and don’t forget to bring your chairs or blankets!

Admission: Free

Location: Courtyard Fountain at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

The Wizard of Oz – Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11 @ 7-9:15 p.m.

Ecstatic Theatrics performs a quirky, action-packed version of this classic on the TekVenture Stage. Dinner provided for $4-$8. Arrive early to explore the outdoor “Nature is Amazing Maze!”

Admission: $9 Adults, $7 Teens and Seniors, $5 Kids

Location: TekVenture, 1550 Griffin Street

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2018 – Friday, August 10 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

Check out the Bluegrass/Hip-Hop band Gangstagrass this Friday as part of the Botanical Roots Concert Series. Concerts are held rain or shine, and seating is limited so feel free to bring your own chair. Food and beverage will be available for purchase provided by Mad Anthony Brewing.

Admission: $6, children 12 years and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Star Parties on the Riverfront – Friday, August 10 @ 9:30-11 p.m.

Meet at Lawton Park near the playground by Clinton and 4th streets. Stargazing is free and a variety of telescopes run by knowledgeable Fort Wayne Astronomical Society volunteers will give you a closer look at the night sky.

Admission: Free

Location: 1900 N. Clinton Street

Wing Fest 2018 – Saturday, August 11 @ 11 a.m. – midnight

Enjoy wings from a dozen regional and nationwide wing vendors, and help crown the Top 3 Best Wing Vendors at Wing Fest! There will be a wing eating contest, live music, a full bar, and kids’ activities until 9 p.m.

Admission: $5, children 16 years and younger are free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Rock the Plaza 2018 – Saturday, August 11 @ 6 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy a night of free music in downtown Fort Wayne. Food will be available for purchase. This week’s lineup includes: Kerosec, Dan Smyth, Secret Mezzanine, and Jon Durnell Band.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Jonny Lang – Saturday, August 11 @ 7 p.m.

Jonny Lang is an American blues, gospel, and rock singer, songwriter, guitarist and recording artist. He has five albums that charted on the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart and has won a Grammy Award for Turn Around.

Admission: $37.50-$47.50

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

The Marshall Tucker Band – Saturday, August 11 @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of fun, family-friendly entertainment at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.

Admission: ~$20-$55

Location: Sweetwater, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Coda Band – Saturday, August 11 @ 7-11 p.m.

Attend a night of live entertainment at Flashback Live. All ages are welcome!

Admission: $5

Location: Flashback Live, 4201 Wells Street

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, August 11 @ 8 p.m.

Peter Noone achieved international fame as the lead singer for the legendary sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits. Now, Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues all over the world, with classic hits that include, “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “Silhouettes,” and “There’s a Kind of Hush.”

Admission: $25-$40

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

The Dinner Dance Special Movie Screening and Benefit – Sunday, August 12 @ 4-6 p.m.

Attend a special screening of the comedy, “Sordid Lives.” The film stars Emmy-award winning Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) who will be headlining and co-emceeing the 30th annual Dinner Dance of Fort Wayne on October 6 at the Grand Wayne Center. The Positive Resource Connection will receive 50% of the movie ticket proceeds.

Admission: $10

Location: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street