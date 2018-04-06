Fort Wayne weekend events, April 6 – 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There are a TON of events within the Fort Wayne area to attend this weekend!

If you’re looking for somewhere to shop, check out the Historic Southside Farmer’s Market or the Gypsy Soul Vintage Market this Saturday afternoon!

Kid-friendly activities include Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball, Peter and the Wolf and the Fort Wayne Komets game!

Check out all this weekend’s events below.

North American Brass Band Championships – Friday, April 6 And Saturday, April 7

NABBA is an organization dedicated to the promotion and development of the British-style brass band movement in North America. The organization includes bands and musicians that cover 15 states and Canada, as well as range from school-age youth to senior citizens. Events include the Solo & Ensemble Competition on Friday, and the Band Competition on Friday night and all day Saturday.

Admission: Two-day tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students

Location: Embassy Theatre

Historic Southside Farmer’s Market – Saturday, April 7 @ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beginning April 7 through December 15, the Southside Farmers Market is celebrated as a City of Fort Wayne Historic District. Seasonal & locally-grown vegetables, hormone-free meat and eggs, heirloom herbs, flowers and vegetable plants, baked goods, jams, teas, cut flowers, handcrafted jewelry and more! Live music mid-morning.

Admission: FREE

Location: Southside Farmer’s Market, 3300 Warsaw Street

Gypsy Soul Vintage Market – Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 @ 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join in on a weekend of shopping amazing vintage, boutique, farmhouse, artisan and gypsy couture vendors. The event also features food trucks and gourmet treats, healing arts, unique crafted goods, a fashion show and much more!

Admission: $5

Location: The Plex North

The Old Fort: Pennsylvania Regiment Drill 1777 – Saturday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 13th Pennsylvania Regiment of Foote is a local living history group that recreates both military and civilian life in colonial America. Their drill weekend will include training for new recruits and military drills, as well as period cooking and sewing demos.

Admission: FREE but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort

Fort Wayne Brew Bus – Saturday, April 7 @ 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The original Fort Wayne Brew Bus is rolling again. Visit five local breweries in the comfort of a tour bus. Guests receive a goody bag, pretzel necklace, raffle prizes and beer samples.

Admission: $42

Location: Multiple, including Mad Anthony BC, Summit City Brewerks, Hop City, Gnometown Brewing, and Chapman’s at Fortezza

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Saturday, April 7 @ 6:05 p.m.

With tickets starting at just $5, TinCaps games are fun and affordable – and there are great food choices! Attend the game with friends or family, they’re a great experience for a true baseball fan or someone looking for a fun time!

Admission: $5-$13

Location: Parkview Field

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Wheeling – Saturday, April 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on Wheeling this Saturday and make another run for the championship.

Admission: Adults $13-$28, Seniors/Students $12-$24, Children $8-$19

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert – Saturday, April 7 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Ukrainian classical music and internet star Valentina Lisitsa debuts in Beethoven’s youthful concerto, an homage to Mozart and Haydn.

Admission: $19-$72

Location: Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW

Comedian Rhea Butcher at The Tiger Room – Saturday, April 7 @ 8-10 p.m.

Rhea Butcher has released two #1 stand-up albums and has appeared on TV on CONAN, @Midnight and Adam Ruins Everything. He tours the country bringing humorous prospective on everything from surnames to vegetarianism, baseball vs. softball, gender identity and more.

Admission: $15

Location: The Tiger Room at Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits

Ball State University Showcase Concert Featuring Canadian Brass – Sunday, April 8 @ 8 a.m.

The world-renowned brass quintet Canadian Brass will perform with Ball State University’s Jazz Lab Ensemble and Wind Ensemble. The Jazz Lab Ensemble will also be joined by Broadway singer and Ball State alumna Kayla Davion, who recently landed a part in the ensemble of the Broadway musical “Waitress” and is the understudy for the character Dawn.

Admission: 8 a.m.

Location: Embassy Theatre

Peter and the Wolf – Sunday, April 8 @ 2-3 p.m.

Themes of courage are found throughout this colorful and varied program. The STAR Family Series offers a variety of fun and educational experiences for audiences of all ages. These 60-minute performances are a great introduction to classical music for the entire family. Before each performance, enjoy free activities in the lobby, including concert-themed crafts and the Philharmonic Friends’ Instrument Playground.

Admission: $15

Location: Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW

A Big Apple Jazz Club’s 2nd Sunday Series in concert 2 BEFORE NOON – Sunday, April 8 @ 4:30-8 p.m.

Jazz concert featuring 2 BEFORE NOON – Andy Rice, Ryan Holquist, Nick LaMendola, and Jon Griffith – in two sets. Food provided by Black Seed Vegan, cash bar by CS3.

Admission: $15 in advance, $18 at the door

Location: Wunderkammer Company