Fort Wayne weekend events, April 27 – 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Arena Dinner Theatre: Calendar Girls – Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28

Based on the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest selling play in British theatre history.

Admission: N/A

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.

Tapestry: A Day for Women featuring Jane Seymour – Friday, April 27 @ 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Seymour will share stories of her life and how she learned to embrace life’s challenges, turn them into strengthening tools and manage even the toughest personal and professional situations.

Admission: $75

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic “Live At Lunch” at Allen County Courthouse – Friday, April 27 @ 12-1 p.m.

In this free concert conducted by Caleb Young, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will perform crowd-pleasing favorites. Bring your lunch and listen at floor level or from the vantage point of upper levels.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St.

Marble Lounge Records Album Drop Party – Friday, April 27 @ 6-10 p.m.

Celebrate the release of Rosalind & the Way’s first album signed under Marble Lounge Records. Rosalind & the Way will be performing, alongside other Fort Wayne local bands. And if you’re hungry, grab a bite at one of the local food trucks on-site.

Admission: Free

Location: USF Performing Arts Center, 431 West Berry St.

Michiana Wine Festival Wine at the Line 5K – Friday, April 27 @ 8-10 p.m.

Join in during the 5K, then grab a glass of wine and lots of fun at the finish line. T-shirt included with registration.

Admission: $25 now, $30 day of event

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton St.

Three Rivers Music Theatre Presents A NEW BRAIN – Friday, April 27 @ 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 28 @ 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 29 @ 6 p.m.

A NEW BRAIN is a medical tragedy seen through the eye of a Looney Tunes short. After struggling composer Gordon Michael Schwinn collapses face first into a plate of spaghetti, he is diagnosed with a brain tumor and is forced to come to terms with his creative ambitions and the lovable screw-ups in his life.

Admission: $20 GA, $10 students

Location: Three Rivers Music Theatre, 212 Pearl St.

Music Lovers Lounge – Friday, April 27 @ 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

A monthly series featuring two of the Midwests’ premier DJ’s Barrage and Polaris playing a true variety of various genres of music. Laid back atmosphere with its moments of hype!

Admission: $5

Location: Calhoun Soups, Salads and Spirits

ARCH Fun & Free Lecture Series: City of Rivers – Saturday, April 28 @ 10-11 a.m.

Held at the downtown ACPL in Meeting Room C, this lecture series is part of ARCH’s community education programs.

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

March for Babies – Saturday, April 28 @ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This family-friendly celebration includes games for all ages, a 50-yard dash, food, and a 3-mile walk. This event raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.

Admission: Free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.

Michiana Wine Festival – Saturday, April 28 @ 12-6 p.m.

Get outside for Fort Wayne’s FIRST festival of the season at Headwaters Park. Combine 100+ wine samples from Indiana wine vendors, a spring craft market, more than 10 local food trucks and live music – all in one place! The first 4,000 through the door get a FREE souvenir wine glass. (Event is 21+)

Admission: $30 GA, $55 VIP, $10 designated driver

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.

Parrot Heads for Paws 2018 – Saturday, April 28 @ 4-7 p.m.

The Summit City Parrot Head Club will host the 13th annual Parrot Heads for Paws event support H.O.P.E. for Animals and collecting pet food donations for the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. All night guests enjoy live music, silent auction items and raffles. All money raised support H.O.P.E. for Animals.

Admission: $5 entry

Location: Mitchell’s Sports and Neighborhood Grill, 6179 Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne Derby Girls – Saturday, April 28 @ 6-11 p.m.

Fort Wayne Derby Girls has donated more than $100,000 to local charities since inception in 2005. Every home game has a new charity partner. Come be a part of this live action sport and support your local professional women’s roller derby team.

Admission: $12 each or two for $20, children five years and younger are free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

Comedy Night with Mike Jones – Saturday, April 28 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mike Jones has been seen on four seasons of B.E.T.’s Comic View as well as an appearance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. Mike has performed professionally for 23 years.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun St.

Bottomless Mimosa Sunday Brunch – Sunday, April 29 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Check out the new Sunday Brunch at Park Place on Main with a one-of-a-kind brunch and bottomless mimosas. Choose a 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. seating time. Space is limited.

Admission: $35

Location: Park Place on Main Street, 200 E. Main St.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana – Ride RMHC Charity Cycling Event – Sunday, April 29 @ 12:45 p.m.

Join in on a fun day of fitness with friends and family while raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana in Fort Wayne. Riders can choose from five different route options. Following the ride, everyone is invited back to Kreager Park for a post-ride celebration. Refreshments will be available.

Admission: Registration is $35, children 12 years and under are free

Location: Kreager Park, 6400 North River Rd.

5th Sunday Poetry @ RootFolks Poets Press – Sunday, April 29 @ 5-7 p.m.

Poet Curtis L. Crisler and singer/songwriter Taylor Reid. A reading and musical presentation, followed by an Open Mic.

Admission: $7

Location: Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave.