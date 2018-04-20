Fort Wayne weekend events, April 20 – 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, April 20 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a game in downtown Fort Wayne this Friday! There are great food choices, from traditional ball park fare to light and healthy options. TinCaps games are a great experience for the true baseball fan or someone looking for a fun time!

Admission: Tickets start at $5

Location: Parkview Field

A Tribute to the Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber – Friday, April 20 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Philharmonic will join forces with the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre in a first-time collaboration to celebrate the Civic’s 90th Anniversary. The evening features popular songs from South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Carousel, Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera and more.

Admission: $29-$72

Location: Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

The Secret Garden – Friday, April 20 @ 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 21 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 22 @ 2:30 p.m.

Spoiled Mary Lennox finds herself orphaned after her parents die in India. She is sent to live with her reclusive uncle in Yorkshire, in a huge old house full of secrets. When Mary finds a buried key, it leads her to answers and adventures she never dreamed of… rated G for all audiences.

Admission: $20 adult, $17 seniors (60+), $11 students

Location: Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

Romeo and Juliet – Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 @ 8-10 p.m.

This production will focus on the influences Romeo and Juliet’s families exert on them while referencing and exploring our own current state of affairs in the United States.

Admission: $5 IPFW students/high school students/children under 18; $16 adults; $14 seniors/faculty/staff/alumni (children under 6 will not be admitted)

Location: IPFW Department of Theatre

Stories ‘n Songs with Brace Cooper Jutz – Friday, April 20 @ 8-10 p.m.

The brilliant trio of Eric Brace, Peter Cooper and Thomm Jutz make their way to Fort Wayne for an evening of songs and stories.

Admission: $10

Location: The B-Side at One Lucky Guitar

Fridays @2104 Fort Wayne with Ty Causey – Friday, April 20 @ 8-11 p.m.

Ty Causeey’s music is a combination of Smooth Jazz, Sensual Classic Soul and R&B. The event includes a fish fry.

Admission: Free

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club

Horizon Arcs – Friday, April 20 @ 9 p.m. – Midnight

Horizon Arcs is an American rock band that formed in 2014. Known for their thought-provoking lyrics, raw energy and humor-infused banter, fans have come to expect something special at every performance.

Admission: Free

Location: Summit City Brewerks

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Opening Day – Saturday, April 21 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s opening day! Don’t miss the African Journey, featuring lions, hyenas and monkeys. Ride the Sky Safari, trek through the Indonesian Rain Forest, and pet stingray’s in the Australian Adventure!

Admission: $14 adults, $10 ages 2-14, $12 seniors

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Cars & Coffee – Saturday, April 21 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles – classic, exotic, muscle and favorite car. Enjoy free coffee from Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn, Indiana and donuts from Tom’s.

Admission: Free

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The Old Fort: Early Modern Muster of Arms: Soldiers of Pike and Shot 1580-1610 – Saturday, April 21 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Old Fort will play host to a mercenary company. Reenactors portraying soldiers from England, Spain, France, Germany and Poland will converge on the Fort to join the roll of mercenary company of the Banner of St. Michal.

Admission: Free, but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort

Northern Indiana Pet Expo – Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Attend a free education session throughout both days and learn why your dog behaves the way it does! Talk to pet groomers and vets, pick up treats for your furry friends, take your dog through the dog park with fun and challenging obstacles, adopt a new friend and much more!

Admission: $5 adults, $3 seniors and children ages 6-12, $1 per healthy and altered dog and cat ($5 main lot parking, $8 preferred parking)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Rapunzel – Saturday, April 21 @ 11:30 a.m.

This event is fun for all ages! Stick around after the show to meet the Fort Wayne Ballet Youth Company dancers and create a craft to take home!

Admission: $10

Location: Fort Wayne Ballet, Inc.

2018 Cookin’ Men – Saturday, April 21 @ 7 p.m.

The Parkview Foundation is dedicating the 15th annual Cookin’ Men event to raise funds for women’s heart health initiatives in Northeast Indiana. Casual attire is welcome. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Admission: $65 general admission; $150 VIP

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center

Comedy Night with Dave Landau – Saturday, April 21 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

No matter is he’s talking about his party days, pop culture or raising a son in this crazy world, audiences find his comedy refreshingly original, raw and real.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club

Earth Day: Electronic Recycling Event – Sunday, April 22 @ 1-4 p.m.

Come meet, observe and learn about the animal residents enjoying the rest of their lives at Black Pine! During your visit, recycling your computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, TVs, cellphones and more! For a full list, click here.

Admission: $10 general admission, $8 seniors (55+), $7 children ages 3-9, children 0-2 are free

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N Albion, IN

Earth Day Fort Wayne – Sunday, April 22 @ 1-5 p.m.

Little River Wetlands Project’s annual Earthy Day Fort Wayne celebration offers activities, presentations and learning stations – all focused on protecting our natural environment. Join staff and friends at LRWP at Eagle Marsh for a fun, informative afternoon with activities geared toward the whole family.

Admission: Free

Location: Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road

National Soccer Festival Spring Classic – Sunday, April 22 @ 3-5 p.m.

Cheer on your favorite team as Indiana University takes on University of Notre Dame!

Admission: N/A

Location: University of Saint Francis D’Arcy Stadium Football Field