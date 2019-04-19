Fort Wayne weekend events, April 19 – 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Easter in the Garden – Friday, April 19 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meet the Easter Bunny, play games for prizes, make crafts, pot a plant and enjoy light refreshments. There will also be live animals to meet such as baby chicks, ducks, bunnies, sheep and goats.

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children (3-17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, April 19 @ 7:05 p.m.

TinCaps games are a great experience for the true baseball fan, or someone looking for a fun time. Located in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne, Parkview Field is just a short walk from great restaurants and fun activities.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo Walleye – Friday, April 19 @ 8 p.m.

It’s Game 4 in the 2019 ECHL Kelley Cup Central Division Semifinals. Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they taken on the Toledo Walleye.

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

The Easter Show – Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21

The 2019 Easter Rabbit Show presented by the American Rabbit Breeders Association is the largest rabbit show in the Midwest. While the main focus of the event is exhibition of rabbits, attendees can also participate in several fun activities from an Easter egg hunt, egg spoon race, rabbit hopping, a trade show and educational seminars.

Admission: Spectators are free; $4-$6 per rabbit/cavy

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Cars & Coffee at the Plaza – Saturday, April 20 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle, special interest cars and street rods. Enjoy free coffee and donuts while you attend.

Admission: Free

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn)

The Windsong National Student Film Festival – Saturday, April 20 @ 10:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Includes performances by The Angel Project, plus showings of middle and high school student films. Click here for the day’s schedule.

Admission: Free will offering

Location: The History Center, 302 E. Berry Street

Earth Day at Black Pine – Saturday, April 20 @ 1-4 p.m.

Load up your unwanted household electronics, appliances, and more and bring them to Black Pine for recycling. During your visit, meet, observe and learn about the animal residents enjoying the rest of their lives at the sanctuary.

Admission: $14 General Admission, $12 Seniors (55+), $10 Children (3-9)

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. 300 N. (Albion)

Comedy Night with Howard G – Saturday, April 20 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Howard G has appeared twice on the television show “Showtime At The Apollo”… once as a amateur… two years later as a professional. Howard has opened up for Martin Lawrence, Jamie Fox, Kevin Pollock, Dave Chappell, Tommy Davidson, Yolanda Adams, The Isley Brothers, The Temptations, and Patti Labelle just to name a few.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street